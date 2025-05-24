Amid Beef with Robert Griffin III, Ryan Clark Shares How Serena Williams Taught Alexis Ohanian a Lesson About Black Women

Ever since Caitlin Clark decided to foul Angel Reese in the season opener of the 2025 WNBA regular season, the drama within the world of sports talk shows has taken a turn for the worse. After Robert Griffin III suggested that the addition of race-related politics was doing nothing productive for the narrative involving the two stars, Ryan Clark insisted that Griffin was ignorant of the plight of African-American women, such as Reese and many others.

In referencing that the former Washington quarterback is married to a Caucasian woman, Clark went as far as to assert that “RG3 hasn’t talked to a Black woman since he came out of one.”

Naturally, those comments drew the ire of Griffin, leading to an ongoing series of confrontations on both social media and various podcasts. Now, Clark has taken to his platform, The Pivot Podcast, to air his grievances with Griffin.

In a nearly half-hour-long monologue posted to YouTube, the former Pittsburgh Steeler made several noteworthy comments, including the instance in which he highlighted the lessons and benefits that come with having an African-American woman in your life.

“I think back to Alexis Ohanian, when he was on our show, he talked about being married to Serena Williams and the things he has learned… He brought us back to childbirth. Many of us know how high the mortality rates are in this country for black women, but clearly that wouldn’t extend to Serena Williams… but it did and it taught him a lesson… Those lessons are invaluable to being… empathetic to what black women go through.”

In noting that Williams’ husband has now become a “champion” for women as a whole, Clark believes that his transformation, while for the better, could not have happened unless he had accepted an African-American woman into his life. To Clark, this is why it is so important for men, such as Griffin, not to let the cries of black women fall on deaf ears.

However, Clark was also willing to admit that he is not without fault. In noting that these kinds of experiences, for Griffin, could still come from the women in his family, such as his mother or his sister, the former Super Bowl champion attested that he could do a better job at staying in touch with the women in his own family.

“As a man, who is close to his family and has a mom and has a sister, I know we don’t speak every day, even if I should be better. I know I don’t share with them constantly about what they are going through. But, you do know, when you have a woman in your household… Those are the conversations you have daily and those conversations can change you.”

Griffin had initially interpreted Clark’s comments about his wife’s race “line-crossing” statements, but Clark insists that he is speaking to something greater rather than simply making another personal attack on someone.

Ultimately, according to Clark, “It’s not about what a non-black woman can’t bring, it’s about… the level of understanding and conditioning that having a black woman around can bring.” Whether or not that message is received by Griffin, remains to be seen.

Nevertheless, both men have ample time on their hands, and even more podcast microphones surrounding. Suffice to say, fans can expect the saga to continue as we now await the rebuttal of the 2012 Offensive Rookie of the Year.