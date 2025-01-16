“Where’s My $10 Million?”: Travis Hunter Reacts to Miami QB Carson Beck Reportedly Earning That Amount Through NIL in 12 Months

Travis Hunter had a historic season with the Colorado Buffaloes, but it wasn’t enough for him to earn as much as Carson Beck. The former Georgia QB, now transferred to Miami, reportedly received a $4 million offer to join the Hurricanes, bringing his yearly total to $10 million. It’s got Hunter wondering why he couldn’t get that kind of money with the Buffs.

Advertisement

Hunter had the second-highest NIL valuation last season at $5.2 million, behind his teammate Shedeur Sanders. Today, On3 has him valued at nearly $5.7 million. But rather than collecting from his school’s NIL fund, he reportedly didn’t receive any of the money and instead donated to his teammates. No such announcement has come from Beck, though.

And, with his earth-shattering $4 million deal when he transferred to Miami, combined with his other brand partnerships, Beck now stands at $10 million in earnings over the past year. It naturally got Hunter wondering where that type of money was for him before declaring for the NFL Draft.

“How do you get $10 million? Where’s my 10 million?” Hunter jokingly asked as he aggressively shook his head into the camera on his podcast, The Travis Hunter Show. “How are all these people getting this much money?”

It’s a great question, but one that we all know the answer to. Hunter then jokingly added that he’s going to return to college next year and test his market out. But it’s a situation the NCAA brought on themselves. With few rules and regulations surrounding NIL, college football has turned into the “Wild West” when it comes to recruiting and the transfer portals. Almost anything seems to be allowed.

Just last season, starting QB for the UNLV Running Rebels, Matthew Sluka, stepped away from the job over a dispute regarding $100k in NIL money that was promised to him but never given. Sluka claims an assistant coach verbally promised him the money, which led to him transferring from Holy Cross.

However, it was never put in writing before the season started. UNLV felt they didn’t owe him anything, while Sluka disagreed and benched himself. Today, he’s transferring to James Madison to reunite with his coach from Holy Cross. All of this highlights how unregulated NIL deals currently are.

Hunter’s co-host, Boog, even offered some insightful comments on the topic.

“This NIL market seems like it resets every four months… Want to see what your NIL value is right now, Travis?” Boog jokingly asked Hunter.

The NIL market has seen a crazy boom in just this past year. It’s officially crossed the $1.5 billion mark, and it doesn’t seem to be slowing down. College programs are pushing the envelope and going all-in with the new advent of the College Football Playoff. A team doesn’t have to be one of the two best to compete for a title anymore; just the top 12.

Football fans are wondering who’s next to top Beck. He’s now being paid more in college than some professionals are making in the NFL. It’s a wild place we’ve gotten to. But college football is inching closer to becoming as profitable as other professional leagues.