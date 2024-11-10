When Are Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee Getting Married? Which City? Inside the Colorado Star’s Wedding Preps

Travis Hunter and his relationship with Leanna Lenee is a popular fairytale in the college football world. This story recently added a new chapter as the two-way professional announced the date of his wedding with his fiancée.

Sitting down with his quarterback friend on “2Legendary with Shedeur Sanders,” Travis disclosed to Shedeur the updates on the wedding plans. With a knowing smile on his face and a soft expression, the player said:

“May 24th, next year, bro. Right around the rookie minicamp.”

For those overly-excited fans, this isn’t all. He also revealed the venue for the big day. The couple is likely to get married in Chattanooga, Tennessee, which, according to Travis, is a good venue.

To add a little humor to the conversation, Shedeur suggested that the WR can hold his wedding at his father, Deion Sanders’ place. However, Hunter looked determined to give his fiancée Leanna her dream venue as he revealed that they had already made the payment.

Many experts and sources predict that this big announcement aligns with Hunter’s career trajectory. This indicates that he is ready to enter the 2025 NFL Draft and will likely become a top pick.

His achievements on the field have been commendable, both as a wideout and a cornerback. In the receiving corps, Hunter has scored 8 TDs for 757 yards on 60 catches, and on defense, he has bagged 20 tackles, two interceptions, and a forced fumble. This has also allowed Hunter to become a top Heisman contender.

Back to the duo: On February 5, earlier this year, Travis and Leanna got engaged with a colossal $100,000 ring. The two have been reportedly dating since 2022. Some sources even claim that the couple was together at Collins High School during Hunter’s senior year.

Lenee is often seen cheering for the professional during his games. Her support and care for Hunter have helped her become a loved member of the team’s fanbase. Now, with the wedding date announced, fans are more than thrilled for the couple, and their new phase of life.