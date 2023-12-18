When Deion Sanders Hilariously Embarrassed His Social Media Savvy Son Over “Hood Doughnuts” Tweet; “You’re a Huxtable”

Oct 28, 2023; Pasadena, California, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts against the UCLA Bruins in the first half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Deion Sanders is renowned for his 15-season NFL career but he is equally famed for his light-hearted roasts of his children on social media. Unreserved in poking fun at his kids, he playfully responded to his eldest son, Deion Sanders Jr., who mentioned his preference for “hood doughnuts” on Twitter.

The NFL legend, with humorous hashtags like “#Huxtable,” amusingly reminded his son of their affluent background, sharing the banter with his extensive following in 2015. Deion Sanders playfully disclosed that his son possessed a million-dollar trust fund, urging him to cease embracing a “hood” lifestyle.

To emphasize their affluent background, Sanders continued, revealing his son’s ownership of a condo, a clothing line labeled “Well Off,” and the presence of a million-dollar trust fund. He marked the conversation with hashtags like #Trustfund and #versacesheets.

Deion Sanders, Jr. was making strides in mirroring his renowned father’s path but now manages the social media for Deion Sanders’ team, the Colorado Buffaloes. Running his YouTube channel under the moniker “Well Off Media,” he showcased his multifaceted interests. During his time at Southern Methodist University as a wide receiver, Sanders, Jr., explored his passion for rap, producing several songs featured now in his vlogs from Boulder.

At that time, Deion Sanders Jr. maintained a predominantly mild Twitter timeline, featuring a blend of uplifting biblical verses, reflections on school, cars, Balenciaga shoes, and sports, along with motivational quotes. He expressed a particular fondness for what he termed “hood doughnuts,” insisting that the best ones came in plain white boxes.

Perhaps, Deion Sanders, Jr., simply possessed a refined taste, appreciating a diverse range of subjects, including his belief that these doughnuts were unmatched in flavor.

Deion Sanders’ Ranking System for His Five Children

Deion Sanders welcomed his daughter Deiondra, 31, and son Deion Jr. with his first wife Carolyn Chambers. In his second marriage to Pilar Biggers-Sanders, they had Shilo and Shedeur, along with daughter Shelomi. The dynamic athlete often playfully shifted the ranking order of his five children, emphasizing the lighthearted approach to parenting shared by many.

“It’s tough. My kids’ rankings are tough. I’m the only one that’s honest about ranking my kids,” Coach Prime continued. “You guys act like you all love them the same and you don’t.” Per PEOPLE.

Deion Sanders initially shared the public ranking of his children on Instagram in December 2022 and his son Deion Jr. held the top position. Following a victorious game where son Shilo Sanders contributed two crucial turnovers for Deion’s Buffaloes against Colorado State, the coach and father hinted at a potential adjustment in the family ranking.

Responding to a reporter’s inquiry about Shilo’s performance, Deion entertained the idea that his son’s on-field achievements might make him rank up in the children’s rankings. “He’s moving on up like the Jeffersons,” Deion expressed about Shilo’s rising rank.

However, he emphasized Shedeur’s impressive performance, stating, “Shedeur is straight-up balling too.” Deion shared that his daughter Shelomi, aka “Bossy,” might have ascended in the rankings after the game, citing her heartfelt post-game appreciation. The coach also commended his eldest son, Deion Jr., praising his “fascinating” work on social media with the Well Off streetwear clothing brand.