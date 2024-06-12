When Did Iowa Become a ‘Tight End University’? George Kittle Reveals

The tight end position has risen to become one of the most dependable positions in the NFL. This is partly because of the great quality of tight ends the league has seen in players like Travis Kelce and George Kittle. WInterestingly, while speaking on the Dan Patrick Show, George Kittle went on to reveal the reason why his alma mater, the University of Iowa became the beginning of the Tight-End University.

While talking to Dan Patrick, Kittle revealed that his alma mater became the tight-end university because of his predecessor in the 90s, Dallas Clark. Clark came to Iowa with no university degree, playing as a linebacker. he slowly crafted out the tight-end role for himself at university, earning himself the position and showcasing talent beyond any expectations. He even went on to the NFL and did great things. Since then, Kittle mentioned how Iowa became the pipeline for good tight ends.

He said, “then I think the success just started coming back after that. And then you have a nice little role there myself, Hockenson, Noah Fant, LaPorta, now we’re just kind of the pipeline’s role.” And the truth remains that the University of Iowa has produced spectacular tight-end talent for the NFL. While Kittle has showcased his greatness as a tight end for the 49ers, Noah Fantshowcased his impact as a tight end for the Denver Broncos.

Moreover, LaPorta went on to become the tight end for the Detroit Lions just last season. Similarly, T.J. Hockenson has been showcasing his talent on the field for the Minnesota Vikings. Altogether, the tight ends coming out of the University of Iowa are changing the archetype of tight ends. And George Kittle even explained how the position has evolved to the point that teams will now put in multiple T.Es on the field.

George Kittle on the Tight-End position evolving

While in conversation with Dan Patrick, Kittle spoke about the evolution of the position. The TE position was essentially just used as an extra left tackle, with players coming in at 270 pounds or an extra WR at 235 pounds. However, Kittle is the happiest to see the position evolve into players coming into the gap of 240-260 pounds.

These are players who can block, run routes, and even catch balls to take them for touchdowns. One of the prime examples of this is Travis Kelce for the Chiefs right now. Moreover, Kittle also mentioned how this evolution has caused him to want multiple tight ends on the field. In the past, a lot of coaches would place maybe one tight end on the field to use as a tackle. A lot of coaches would skip the tight end and place an extra receiver or a running back. However, with the tight-end position evolving,

Kittle wants to see multiple tight ends on the field to increase the pressure an offense can put on the opposite team. With Kittle’s Tight End University initiative with Kelce and Greg Olsen, the three are definitely advancing the possibilities for tight ends on the field. With their continued efforts, as mentors as well as players, the TE position is seeing the kind of evolution Kittle spoke about.