Not Travis Kelce, Kayla Nicole Identifies the Tight End Who Can Compete Well in ‘Special Forces’

Kayla Nicole can hold her head high after outwitting and outlasting the competition on FOX’s Special Forces—the world’s toughest reality test. Former Special Forces operatives lead celebrities through grueling, military-style training on the show, and Nicole proved she was built for the challenge.

Advertisement

She outperformed elite athletes, including former NFL stars Cam Newton and Golden Tate, Olympic legends Marion Jones and Jordyn Wieber, and soccer icon Landon Donovan. Enduring brutal conditions in an unforgiving environment, Nicole showcased her mental and physical toughness.

And after surviving all that? Let’s just say she knows firsthand who can handle extreme challenges—and it’s safe to say, that her ex, Travis Kelce, wouldn’t make the cut. Well, if not the Chiefs TE who can? According to Kayla, George Kittle is the celeb she would like to see go on the show and compete. But why?

Being good friends with the Kittles, she believes the 49ers TE’s association with Navy Seals, and his energetic personality will be a positive factor for him if he goes on the show. Nicole even told George that he would fit perfectly on the show. Aside from Kittle, she also named Kyle Juszczyk as someone she sees as a perfect fit.

“I’m really good friends with George and Claire Kittle. I love them so much. He has a lot of close ties with Navy Seals. He does a lot of work within that community. I think he would do great on the show, I’m telling him that. He and Juszczyk. I think they would be great,” Nicole said on Straight with Cam.

Kayla also believes WNBA star Angel Reese and former Broncos wideout, Brandon Marshall whom she works with, would be great additions to the Special Forces. However, she admitted after her grueling experience that she won’t be doing it again but feels everyone should do it once. So how was her experience with the show?

Nicole gets honest about her experience on the Special Forces

Kayla Nicole and Brody Jenner were the only ones with the mental and physical toughness to complete Special Forces. However, the experience was so intense that she cried frequently throughout the show. This is even though most of those moments were left out in the final edit.

To push through, Kayla had to coach herself through the toughest moments, constantly reminding herself to keep going. Unlike other reality shows, Special Forces wasn’t scripted entertainment—it was a brutal simulation of real military training, making the experience far more intense.

Nicole felt terrified every day, never knowing what challenge awaited her next. The most grueling part for her was the torture exercise, which drained her both emotionally and physically. Additionally, jumping from a bridge unexpectedly triggered a fear of heights she never realized she had.

“I cried the whole entire show. They cut out a lot. I would have to having like talks with myself like today, Kayla, we’re going to keep it together. It’s a very literal real experience. There is no like production. The most intense experience of my life. “Every day was terrifying. It’s like fear of the unknown. The most emotionally draining was torture that lasted like 12 hrs. I felt like a shell of myself by the end of that. I learned that I have a fear of heights,” Nicole added.

Despite the hardships, she walked away with valuable lessons about herself. She discovered she was mentally stronger than she had ever imagined and learned how to compartmentalize her emotions when necessary.