When Did WNBA Star Rickea Jackson And Falcons First Round Pick James Pearce Jr. Start Dating?

The Atlanta Falcons took hybrid linebacker/edge rusher Jalon Walker with their No. 15 overall first-round pick on Thursday night. However, in one of the very few surprises during Round 1, they traded back up into the first round, acquiring the No. 26 overall pick from the Los Angeles Rams. With that one, they took another edge rusher in Tennessee’s James Pearce Jr.

Advertisement

While Pearce Jr. wasn’t present at the draft in Green Bay, the broadcast featured a shot of him at his own draft party as they celebrated after seeing the selection. Pearce is being smothered by what we can assume is his mother or auntie, or grandmother, or girlfriend.

However, fans were surprised when they started recognizing the girlfriend as WNBA star Rickea Jackson.

LA Sparks forward Rickea Jackson’s reaction after viewers spotted her supporting James Pearce Jr. on draft night (via @espn, @iamthathooper) pic.twitter.com/i8KKmhIwom — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 25, 2025

While many fans were shocked to learn of the pair’s romantic relationship, others were not so surprised. Pearce and Jackson haven’t been hiding that they are a couple. They likely met while both attending the University of Tennessee from 2022-2024. She played for the Volunteers women’s basketball team, and he played for the Volunteers football program.

Last April, Jackson had her own draft moment when she was selected No. 4 overall by the Los Angeles Sparks at the 2024 WNBA draft. She went under the radar in a class that also included stars Caitlin Clark, Cameron Brink, and Angel Reese. She made the All-Rookie team, averaging 13.4 points and 3.9 rebounds, though the Sparks struggled to a WNBA-worst 8-32 record.

Rickea was in attendance on draft day, and when she got up to walk to the stage after hearing her name, one of the last people she hugged was none other than Pearce.

All smiles hearing her name called with the #4 overall pick to the @LASparks , we see you @iamthathooper ‼️ 2024 #WNBADraft @StateFarm pic.twitter.com/vNNAcaGPwW — WNBA (@WNBA) April 16, 2024

There was also further evidence of their relationship last September. Prior to the Volunteers’ major season opener against North Carolina State, Jackson posted a good luck message on her Instagram in which she called him “my heart”. Pearce reposted it, saying, “I love you”.

LA Sparks player Rickea Jackson and her partner University of Tennessee football player James Pierce Jr pic.twitter.com/FdcYqqnrga — Rain | Media | YourBDFavoritePublicist (@BloggedByRain) September 8, 2024

James Pearce Jr. will be excited that a team wanted him badly enough to trade back into the first round for him. But he also just missed out on the ideal situation. With Jackson playing for the Sparks in L.A. already, landing with either the Rams or Los Angeles Chargers would have been perfect for Pearce. It nearly happened, as he was drafted with the Rams’ No. 26 pick, only they had traded it to Atlanta.

The famous duo should still be able to make it work, however. The WNBA season generally runs from May to October, while the NFL runs from September to January, so there is not a ton of overlap there.