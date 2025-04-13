When Humble Josh Allen Turned Down the Chance to Surpass Patrick Mahomes as the Highest-Paid QB in NFL History

Josh Allen has come far from his humble beginning as a QB who worked on the farm and played for a small high school. He made it to the NFL without any D1 scholarship offers coming out of high school. Now, he’s signed a six-year, $330 million contract extension with the Buffalo Bills, making him the first NFL player to secure a deal worth over $300 million. The tide has definitely turned.

The new deal gives him an average of $55 million per year—an upgrade from his previous six-year, $258 million contract signed in 2021. Despite the historic total value, Allen still didn’t become the league’s highest-paid quarterback.

As the reigning league MVP, he could have pushed for $7–8 million more annually but chose not to—just like last time, when he could have demanded more than Patrick Mahomes and become the highest-paid QB back then. But he opted for a slightly lower paycheck and a team-friendly deal.

But why did Allen choose to do that—not just once, but twice?

It’s because he believed it was enough. He didn’t need to be the highest-paid player to live a full and meaningful life. In his eyes, if he couldn’t thrive on the money he was already making, then there was something fundamentally wrong with the way he was living. Allen’s mindset wasn’t driven by greed or status. Instead, it was rooted in contentment and perspective. He knew what mattered most—and it wasn’t the paycheck.

“I don’t need anymore. If I can’t live on what they’re paying me, something is very wrong,” seems to have been his thinking, as Dr Phil put it on ‘The Real Story.’

In 2020, Patrick Mahomes signed a massive 10-year, $450 million contract with the Kansas City Chiefs. The deal included a $10 million signing bonus, $141.4 million guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $45 million. A year later, in 2021, Josh Allen signed a 6-year extension worth $258 million, with an average salary of $43 million.

While Mahomes has yet to sign a new deal since then, the Buffalo Bills didn’t wait around. This offseason, they rewarded their league MVP with another major extension.

Allen inked a new 6-year contract worth $330 million. The deal includes a $56.7 million signing bonus, $250 million guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $55 million—making him one of the highest-paid players in NFL history.

It’s a remarkable leap for someone who once had to rely on homemade highlight tapes and relentless letter-writing just to get noticed by a college program.

Josh Allen didn’t get a D1 scholarship coming out of high school

Allen was always a freak athlete, even back in high school. He attended Firebaugh High School, tucked away in California’s San Joaquin Valley, right in the heart of farm country. It wasn’t a big school, nor was it on the radar of college scouts, surrounded as it was by endless fields and farmlands. That’s where the future MVP played football, all while balancing the responsibilities of helping on his family’s farm between practices.

Despite coming from a tight-knit farming community, Allen didn’t abandon his roots to chase his NFL dreams at a bigger school. He believed that if success was meant for him, it would find him right where he was. That loyalty and grounded mindset, however, came at a cost—he got very little media attention, and scouts rarely made the trip out to see him play.

So what did he do instead of complaining? He got to work. Allen recorded tapes of his performances and mailed them out to colleges, along with countless handwritten letters. Still, a Division I scholarship didn’t materialize, and he had to take the longer route—starting his journey at a Junior College (JUCO).

“Even though he was a pretty good QB, nobody saw him. He didn’t get a lot of attention. So he took it upon himself and he sent out literally hundreds of letters and highlight tapes. That means he sat down, put these things together, made these tapes, and sent them to everybody and everywhere. Not one Division 1 scholarship offer came in. Enrolled at a junior college and did pretty well. This is a quality athlete,” Dr. Phil explained.

However, hard work paid off. After two years in JUCO, the University of Wyoming came calling, and he grabbed that opportunity with both hands and the rest is history.

It’s hard not to root for a feel-good story like Josh Allen’s—and even harder not to root for the man himself. His journey is a testament to what hard work, humility, and persistence can achieve. He embodies everything a great athlete should be. Because in the end, talent alone doesn’t take you to the top—character does the heavy lifting.

It’s been incredible to watch good things come his way: a league MVP title, a record-breaking contract, a beautiful fiancée, and the admiration of fans across the NFL. He has checked almost every box.

The only thing left now? A Super Bowl ring.