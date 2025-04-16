When Peyton Manning Coached Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts at the Manning Passing Academy

With the creation of the Manning Passing Academy, the NFL legends, Peyton and Eli Manning, unwittingly set themselves up to pass the torch to game’s next great signal caller. While various quarterback prospects have made their way through the program since its inception, the names of two former attendees tend to standout, those being Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes.

During a recent discussion on the New Heights podcast, Peyton Manning detailed the first instances in which he met the NFL’s defending champion. Having noted that both Mahomes and Hurts served as counselors for younger quarterbacks at the camp, the Indianapolis Colts recalled –

“Jalen came twice and you definitely just saw what a natural leader he was. Quiet, confidence, just the way he carries himself. You see why people want to follow him,” Manning said.

Considering that Hurts has garnered a reputation for being one of the most reserved signal callers in the league today, Manning’s description was right on brand. However, it’s unlikely that the legend was aware of the fact that he was working with a future Super Bowl champion.

The former Denver Bronco had a similar recollection of Mahomes. Amazed by the Texas Tech product’s ability to never shy away from a challenge, Manning was blown away by the natural confidence that was readily on display.

“And then Mahomes, his swagger just jumps out… It was raining one night and I was like, ‘Hey, I’m not sure you want to throw tonight.’ He doesn’t flinch, he doesn’t care,” Manning added.

The story prompted a rather accurate Mahomes impression from his star tight end, Travis Kelce, who exclaimed “Aw man, I’ll rip it now” while putting on his best Kermit the Frog voice. “That’s exactly what he said, which to me is pretty telling,” Manning responded.

Prior to their matchup at Super Bowl LIX, Manning admitted that he reached out to both QBs following their respective conference championship victories.

“I texted both of them… congratulating them and wishing them luck. Both of them got back to me. I’ve actually stayed in touch with a lot of the quarterbacks who have come through the camp.”

While the 40-22 blowout loss may not have been what Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs were hoping for given that they were in the pursuit of a historic championship three-peat, the NFL’s premiere passer still managed to produce 257 passing yards and three passing touchdowns while also leading his team in rushing yards (25).

Hurts’ 221 rushing yards, 72 rushing yards, and three total touchdowns saw the Philadelphia Eagles cruise to their second Super Bowl win franchise history that day. Having redeemed himself and his team’s outing at Super Bowl LVII, the Alabama product now has his sights set on defending his world title.

With both quarterbacks having made an appearance in two of the last three Super Bowls, the prestige of the Manning Passing Academy appears to be undeniable. Suffice to say, the impact of the first family of football isn’t in danger of being eclipsed anytime soon.