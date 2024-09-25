When Peyton Manning Fell in Love – Recapping NFL Legend’s Secret Engagement With Ashley Manning

Oct 30, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Colts former starting quarterback and Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning on the field before the game against the Washington Commanders at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Despite getting hitched nearly 23 years ago, we barely see Payton Manning and his wife, Ashley, in the public spotlight. Lauded by many as one of the strongest couples in the NFL, the duo has remarkably managed to keep their relationship under wraps despite Peyton’s widespread popularity. In fact, the couple has been so low profile that even their engagement was a secret affair.

After nearly a decade of dating and working with each other on philanthropic pursuits, Peyton and Ashley finally tied the knot on March 17, 2001. The wedding was a high-profile event, as more than 600 guests turned up. “It was a pretty big wedding, probably 600 people or so,” reminisced Arch Manning.

As the wedding news unfolded, NFL fans were caught in a massive shock because they barely had any clue about the relationship.

It wasn’t until after the wedding that the world learned the couple had been secretly engaged. According to Peyton’s father, the engagement was a hush affair due to Peyton’s desire not to let the announcement affect his football season.

“Peyton didn’t want it to be a story during football season, so they kind of keep it quiet.”

Fast forward 10 years later, the couple finally welcomed new members to their family as Ashley gave birth to fraternal twins, Marshall Williams and Mosley Thompson.

Based on the details so far, it might seem that Ashley is an introvert who shies away from the spotlight. However, by her own admission, she is “not shy by any means.” She is a real estate mogul, philanthropist, and an investor by profession. She avoids the spotlight simply because she wants to “let Peyton shine.”

What’s impressive about the couple, however, is that they have remained like this since they first met. And it all traces back to the early ’90s, when the two were in college.

Recalling the first meeting of Peyton Manning and Ashley back in 1993

Ashley and Peyton had first met a summer before the QB’s first year at Tennessee. Interestingly, it was Ashley’s neighbors who introduced her to the bachelor at a party. But after the introduction, the duo didn’t exactly hit it off well, as Ashley wasn’t impressed by Peyton’s pastel shirt. The QB, on the other hand, was left charmed by her and knew she was the one.

“We were introduced and only talked a little while. I didn’t make a big first impression (she said later my pastel shirt was a turnoff) but I was certainly impressed,” reminisced Peyton in his book, ‘Manning, A Father, His Sons, And A Football Legacy.’

Fortunately for Peyton, he began dating Ashley soon after. The couple stayed strong despite Ashley relocating to Virginia for her studies. Although maintaining a long-distance relationship early on can be challenging, what impressed Peyton most about Ashley was that she loved him for who he truly was.

“With all her qualities, I think what pleased me most about Ashley, though, was that she liked me for who I was, not what I was.”

Move aside Travis and Taylor, for the best NFL couple title remains with the OGs, Peyton and Ashley!