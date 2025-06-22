After Peyton Manning’s Parking Joke, Eli Manning Roasts Tom Brady With a Super Bowl Reference

Aug 29, 2013; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) meet on the field after the game Gillette Stadium. The Patriots defeated the Giants 28-20. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

He may not be on anyone’s top-five list, and they may not have top-10 passing metrics, but Eli Manning will always be a double-blotched stain on Tom Brady’s career. The former New York Giant infamously blocked Brady from not one but two Lombardi trophies, and even managed to ruin his hopes of a historically perfect season.

Notably, Manning is doing his best to make sure that no one ever forgets that either. During a recent appearance at a Franchise Faces panel discussion presented by Fanatics, he and his brother, Peyton, joked with the crowd about parking spaces and Super Bowl wins.

Once Eli noted that he was feeling optimistic after he found a nice parking spot outside of the event, the former Indianapolis Colt quipped that “I guess you have to win two Super Bowls playing for the Giants to get a good parking spot. I hope you get towed. “

When it came to discussing his odds in the upcoming games at the event, Eli explained that he fancied his chances on account of him being partnered against Brady.

“I’m competing against a guy that I’ve competed against a lot and beat him, in a few Super Bowls especially, so it shouldn’t be that hard,” Eli added.

The event itself proved to be a hit on social media, with many of the events and segments featuring some comical takes on the Manning-Brady rivalry. The most viral instance seemed to be Brady’s professional wrestling style entrance that resulted in an impromptu scuffle on the entrance way with Manning himself.

The two legendary quarterbacks proved to take their rivalry to just about every discipline imaginable, as they even managed to compete in an NBA All-Star themed shooting contest. Thankfully, Brady seemed to finally get a win after Manning’s jump shot left a lot to be desired.

Unfortunately, Peyton didn’t always enjoy the same success against Brady that his younger brother did. In a recent appearance on the Bussin’ with the Boys podcast, the five-time MVP explained that the consistency of Brady, more so than anything else, was the thing that gave him problems.

“You always knew that the Patriots won… If we lost to them, you just knew we’re going to have to go play at New England in the playoffs… You just knew they were going to be there. They were so consistent,” Peyton recalled.

Now that their playing days are over and their career statistics are written in stone, all that’s left for these quarterbacks to do is occasionally mention the time in which they got one over on the other. While they may sometimes give off the appearance of old men relishing in their glory days, it’s worth noting that those days were worth remembering.

The Brady and Manning era is one of the most beloved in all of NFL history. Rich with quarterback talent and ripe with passing yards, it’ll be fondly remembered by aging millennials for decades to come.