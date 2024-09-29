When Taylor Swift Attends NFL Games, KC Chiefs Deliver an Impressive 80% Win Record

Taylor Swift has brought a lot of good luck charm to Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs. Ever since the lovebirds started dating and she started attending the Chiefs games–15 until now–the team has won 12 of them, which is an 80% win rate!

Moreover, Swift’s presence in the VIP Suite and screen time in between the actions creates an electric atmosphere for every game she attends to support her beau.

Three memorable games, which, Taylor has attended to root for Kelce are:

–Chiefs’ 41-10 win over the Chicago Bears

–Chiefs’ hard-fought 23-20 win over the New York Jets

–Chiefs’ 25-22 Super Bowl win against the San Francisco 49ers

While some argued that the excessive hype about Swift shifts the focus from football, many had problems with the camera shots interrupting the broadcasts.

The league, however, has openly embraced the pop icon’s visibility for the sake of the crossover appeal to new audiences–SWIFTIES!

In the 2024 NFL Season, Swift has attended two Chiefs games–the season opener against the Ravens and the Week 2 game against the Bengals. However, she skipped the Chiefs’ Week 3 game against the Atlanta Falcons and was instead photographed in the Big Apple with Gigi Hadid.

Looking ahead, let’s take a look at which upcoming Chiefs games, Taylor might attend and the ones where she will not be able to cheer from the stands.

Swift’s concerts coincide with three Kansas City Chiefs games

September 29, 2024: Chiefs vs. Chargers [PROBABLE]

October 7, 2024: Chiefs vs. Saints [PROBABLE]

On October 20 and October 27, Taylor won’t be able to attend the Chiefs games against the 49ers and the Raiders, respectively, since her Eras Tour will resume. On October 20, Taylor Swift will play in Miami at Hard Rock Stadium, and on October 27, she will perform at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

From November 14 to December 8, Taylor will be in Vancouver to perform as a part of her international Eras Tour. Therefore, she won’t be able to attend the following games:

November 17, 2024: Chiefs vs. Bills

November 23, 2024: Chiefs vs. Panthers

November 30, 2024: Chiefs vs. Raiders

December 8, 2024: Chiefs vs. Chargers

Since Taylor is wrapping up her Eras Tour in December, she is expected to be free from there on and is thus expected to be there for Kelce at all the Chiefs games in December. And of course, the pop star will be the biggest cheerleader for the Chiefs if they manage to make their way to the Super Bowl once again to make their dreams of a three-peat come true.