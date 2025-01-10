“Wherever Shedeur Goes…”: Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson Get Real About Deion Sanders Becoming an NFL Head Coach

As their college careers have concluded, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders are finally headed to the NFL. However, the same is not true for Deion Sanders, who is opting to stay in Colorado for now. Coach Prime has been there at every turn of his sons’ football journey, coaching them in high school and then at Jackson State and Colorado.

So if he does decide to make a change and take a coaching job in the NFL, Shedeur and Shilo will play a huge role in that decision.

In the latest episode of The Nightcap, Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson discussed Coach Prime’s statement about considering an NFL coaching job—but only if he could coach both of his sons simultaneously. Ocho praised Deion for keeping the door open to a potential move to the league, calling it a bold and intriguing possibility.

“I like the sound of that. So what we need to do is we have to pay attention to where Shedeur goes. Not only do we need to pay attention to where Shedeur goes, but at some point, we also need to pay attention to where Shilo goes. Wherever Shedeur goes, there’s a chance at some point in the near future that Deion could be HC of that team if that team suffers.”

Ocho believes Deion is now just biding his time in college football, having opened the door for him to jump at the chance of taking an NFL job.

However, Sharpe believes Deion doesn’t actually want to leave, being in a great situation in Colorado, where he is getting a lot of money and a chance to change lives.

But even Sharpe believes Sanders won’t pass up the opportunity to coach his sons. He did have a warning for Sanders though, to remember that when that does happen, he won’t only be coaching his sons but also other grown men with strong personalities and opinions.

So which teams can allow the Hall of Famer to coach his sons as of this moment?

Coaching opportunities for Coach Prime that could include his sons

Since Coach Prime has expressed interest in an NFL job where he can coach both of his sons, the current opportunities appear limited. The Titans hold the first overall pick and need a quarterback, but while they fired their GM, they retained head coach Brian Callahan, leaving no opening for Deion.

The Jaguars recently fired Doug Pederson, creating a head coaching vacancy, but they don’t need a quarterback. Similarly, the Patriots and Bears are both searching for a head coach, but neither seems likely to draft Shedeur Sanders.

Meanwhile, the Jets may be in the market for both a new head coach and a quarterback if Aaron Rodgers departs. However, they’re too far down in the draft order to land a top quarterback prospect like Shedeur.

The Giants, despite back-to-back disappointing seasons, have chosen to stick with Brian Daboll for now, although they did release Daniel Jones and need a quarterback. There’s speculation that Daboll could be fired after next season, potentially opening the door for Sanders to step in.

Right now, the Raiders seem like the most viable landing spot. They are desperate for a quarterback and just fired interim head coach Antonio Pierce. There’s even speculation that the Raiders might draft both Shedeur and Shilo Sanders to entice Deion to take the job.

If none of these opportunities materialize, Shannon Sharpe believes Deion will likely stay at Colorado, potentially securing a new, lucrative five-year deal worth $9 million annually. On the other hand, Chad Johnson contends that if an NFL team offers Sanders a head coaching role, he will take it—even if it doesn’t involve coaching his sons—because the opportunity is too significant to pass up.