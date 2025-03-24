“Tell Me the Fastest QB That Ever Won a Super Bowl”: Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson Hold Different Opinions on Jalen Milroe Running a 4.37-Second 40

Jalen Milroe recently made head turns by clocking a 40-yard dash time of 4.37 seconds. Fans and analysts were naturally surprised to see the Crimson Tide quarterback tear up the track at a speed usually reserved for wide receivers and running backs. And with a time like that, it didn’t take long for debates to follow.

On one side, there are people like Chad Johnson, who believe Milroe’s speed is a great asset. It could allow him to be a modern-day dual-threat quarterback — one who can terrorize defenses with both his legs and his arm.

Others, however, weren’t convinced that pure speed translates to success under center. Their proof? The greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady, ran a 40-yard dash in 5.28 seconds. Among them was Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe, who wasn’t overly impressed.

“I don’t care nothing about that. For a quarterback, I don’t care nothing,” Sharpe said bluntly. “I saw the greatest quarterback currently run 5.2, right?”

The Nightcap host didn’t stop there. He doubled down on his take by challenging Johnson to explain the significance of a quarterback’s speed with a simple question: “Tell me the fastest quarterback that ever won a Super Bowl and the fastest quarterback in the Hall of Fame. I’ll wait.”

As skeptical as Sharpe was, Ocho saw it differently. To him, Milroe’s speed was more than just a flashy number — it’s a valuable asset in today’s NFL.

“It don’t mean nothing, but also being able to run a 4.37 means something — especially in today’s game with all the dual-threat quarterbacks that we do have that are elite: à la Josh Allen, à la Lamar Jackson,” the former wide receiver candidly said.

Ocho’s argument was clear: modern football demands versatility. Quarterbacks who can extend plays and make defenses pay with their legs have become increasingly valuable. Even more so with the ever-evolving physicality among players and the league’s tactical nuances skyrocketing to another level over the last decade.

The former Bengals legend pointed to Lamar Jackson’s evolution as proof that mobility can complement—rather than overshadow—passing ability.

“Look at the growth of Lamar Jackson. Look where he is now. Look how far he’s come. It ain’t even about running no more. I’m running only if I have to because now I’ve become a passer. I’m a passer of the ball.”

That said, Shannon Sharpe still wasn’t convinced about Jalen Milroe as a prospect for a simple reason: his passing consistency. The Crimson Tide playmaker, for instance, put up middling stats last season, recording 2,844 yards with 16 passing touchdowns and an alarmingly high 11 interceptions.

His completion percentage also wasn’t impressive, coming in at 64.3%. It’s lower than the 65.8% he posted in his career-defining 2023 season. Hence, Shannon Sharpe argued that Milroe wasn’t nearly consistent enough with his arm, effectively shutting down the idea that speed alone would make the Alabama quarterback a surefire success in the NFL.

All said and done, what cannot be disputed is the fact Jalen Milroe’s Pro Day showcased his elite athleticism. But the debate ignited by Unc and Ocho will rage on: does a blazing 40-time move the needle for a quarterback?

In an era where mobility is more valuable than ever, Chad Johnson sees it as a game-changer. But as far as Shannon Sharpe is concerned, history tells a different story.