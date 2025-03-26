As Deion Sanders Squashes Reports of Son Shedeur Preferring the Giants, NFL Analyst Suggests an Intriguing Landing Spot

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Deion Sanders (right) with his son Shedeur Sanders on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Deion Sanders recently refuted reports claiming he and Shedeur preferred the New York Giants as a destination for the quarterback. The Colorado head coach dubbed this rumor as false, stating that they would be happy wherever Shedeur lands. And it led analysts like Mike Florio to speculate about the possibility of the 23-year-old ending up with another solid contender.

The legitimacy of the Sanders quote was in question from the start. There was no video or audio evidence to support it, and it originated from a Giants fan. Then, Deion took to Instagram to defend himself.

“THIS IS A LIE,” he wrote in a comment that’s since been deleted. “We’re thankful for whatever God chooses for them.”

The rebuttal cut right to the chase. Deion has probably gotten used to defending his son through the media. The misinformation surrounding them is becoming increasingly ludicrous. They have been nothing but professional throughout the process, yet the media continues to try to tear them down.

Sanders to the Jets?

Mike Florio and his co-host, Chris Simms, analyzed Deion’s faux quote this past week and jokingly suggested that crosstown rivals, the New York Jets, were the real team the Sanders were eyeing. Why? With the Giants signing Russell Wilson, Shedeur landing with the Jets was becoming an increasingly real possibility.

“Don’t rule out the Jets for Shedeur Sanders,” Florio told Simms.

“I know, I said that,” Simms responded before adding, “The Justin Fields contract doesn’t warrant him just taking and locking (the starting job) down. I hear you.”

Florio went on to argue that it’s a new era for the Jets after hiring Aaron Glenn as their head coach and Darren Mougey as their general manager. And he could very well be right. The Jets have botched their previous top QB selections, like Geno Smith and Sam Darnold, both of whom found success elsewhere. But with new leadership in the front office, they might take another shot and finally get it right this time.

The only question is, will Shedeur fall to the Jets at No. 7? The Raiders hold the sixth overall pick and are also searching for a potential solution if Geno Smith doesn’t pan out. The Browns, picking second, could also use a QB, but they recently stated they’re open to trading back, suggesting they aren’t too interested in Shedeur.

It’ll be interesting to see what transpires with Shedeur. The only certainty is that he will go after Cam Ward is picked. But where? We’ll just have to wait and find out.

Prediction: Shedeur gets drafted by the New York Giants at 3rd. They get their QB of the future, and he gets a season to sit and learn behind one of the best QBs in the league at one point, in Wilson. A little Patrick Mahomes-esque path, if you will.