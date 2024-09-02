Which NFL Players Play Flag Football?

Action between the Boys 15u BGCNRI Raptors of Rhode Island and The Club 15u of Florida on second day of football action in the 2024 NFL Flag Championships at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Friday, July 19, 2024.

While tackle football (a contact sport) remains limited to a few countries and is predominantly played in North America, flag football has experienced exponential growth over the past few years. It’s one of the fastest-growing sports, now played in over 100 countries.

The testament to its rise can be seen in its inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Its lack of contact, low cost, and emphasis on speed, creativity, and athleticism make it a perfect option for athletes to get into the world of football.

Many NFL athletes have also tried the sport after retirement, while some who played growing up have now enrolled their kids in flag football leagues instead of tackle football.

Interestingly, some of the biggest names in the NFL have enjoyed the sport they love without the fear of getting tackled. Among them are Tom Brady, the Mannings (Peyton and Eli), Tyreek Hill, Michael Vick, and Russell Wilson.

Tom Brady played flag football growing up

According to NFL Flag SD, Brady, the undisputed GOAT of the Gridiron, didn’t even start playing tackle football until high school. Growing up, he found his first love in flag football.

A few years ago, while playing for the Patriots, he organized and participated in his Best Buddies Flag Football challenge, joined by many of his Patriots teammates, local celebrities, and friends for a game of flag football at Harvard Stadium. Tom quarterbacked both Team Shaw and Team Pepsi, connecting with his best buddy Julian Edelman.

Peyton and Eli Manning

Both Peyton and Eli were enrolled by their father, Archie Manning, in flag football until seventh grade. Eli previously revealed that pickup games and flag football were the ways he first started playing football and has made some fond memories along the way.

Two years ago, both brothers starred in the NFL’s “Play Football” campaign, a fun and humorous initiative to promote the League’s youth program, NFL Play Football.

Peyton recently expressed his desire to coach the USA Flag Football Team in the 2028 Olympics.

Tyreek Hill

The Cheetah started his own flag football program for both boys and girls in Florida. Through this initiative, he aims to provide kids with opportunities that Hill didn’t have growing up.

The Dolphins star wants kids to fall in love with football and impact them with knowledge and skill. He also wholeheartedly believes in teaching the fundamentals of football in a team-oriented environment while having fun.

Hill also expressed his desire to play for the team USA Flag Football in the upcoming Olympics.

Russell Wilson

Wilson, like Hill, has started his own NFL Flag Football program, offering co-ed youth flag football leagues for kids ages 4-14 and co-ed Touchdown For Tots for preschool players ages 4 & 5 in the Puget Sound and Tri-Cities areas of Washington State.

As per CBS News, Several NFL players, such as Tua Tagovailoa, Hill, Mostert, and Amon-Ra St. Brown, have expressed interest in playing football in the Olympics.

Notably, the NFL has transitioned from tackle football to flag for the Pro Bowl week festivities. Discussions are ongoing between the NFL, NFLPA, USA Football, the International Federation of American Football, and the International Olympic Committee regarding the possibility and eligibility of NFL players participating in the Olympics as well.

We might even see Tom Brady suiting up again and teaming up with players like Hill on the world stage. This could be a dream team version of the NFL.