“Who Cares, Ocho?”: Shannon Sharpe Asks Chad Johnson as Colorado Buffaloes Ready to Retire Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders’ Jerseys

Sports teams and programs have long honored their most impactful players by retiring their jersey numbers—a tradition that symbolizes the lasting legacy those athletes leave behind. College football follows this practice as well. Recently, the Colorado Buffaloes announced that they will be retiring the jersey numbers of Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, even before the two have officially entered the NFL.

The decision has sparked a heated debate among fans, with many questioning whether their contributions warrant such an honor so soon, and others raising concerns about potential nepotism. Shannon Sharpe, however, has no such qualms.

Sharpe explained that having your jersey retired by a college is a privilege—one that’s entirely up to the institution. You can’t influence their decision because you already did what you needed to do. Using the example of Tim Tebow, whose number hasn’t been retired by the Florida Gators despite his legendary status, he noted that what Florida chooses to do has no bearing on what Colorado decides.

“You’re basing what somebody else got on what somebody else didn’t get. Gets you in trouble every time.”

Sharpe’s own alma mater, Savannah State, retired his number after his NFL success. But he never requested it, and he made it clear that the honor—or lack thereof—wouldn’t have changed his life either way.

I did what I did. Savannah State thought enough of me, they retired my jersey. I’m humble. If they hadn’t, what was I going to do? Who cares Ocho? What LSU does at LSU, what Florida does at Florida, how does it impact Colorado?”

Sharpe emphasized that the criteria for retiring jerseys vary across college programs, and comparing Colorado’s decision to what other schools do is, in his words, a moot point. He argued that Colorado’s choice is ultimately inconsequential to the lives of outside observers.

Chad Johnson offered a different perspective. He pointed out that powerhouse programs like LSU and Alabama simply can’t afford to retire jersey numbers often. With the volume of talent that passes through their ranks, they would eventually run out of numbers for future athletes.

Ocho also delivered a broader message about comparison, urging people to stop measuring themselves against others. He stressed that once you start walking someone else’s path, your own life starts to feel unfulfilling. His point- there will always be people doing more or receiving more recognition. What matters is staying focused on your own journey.

“One thing, when you think about schools like LSU, if they get to retire jerseys for some of the greats, they wouldn’t have jerseys, they wouldn’t have a team. I never compare anything ever. I never compare myself to anyone. Comparison is a thief of joy. There will always be someone doing better than you. Focus on yourself.”

Unlike Sharpe and Ocho, Chris Russo is not so unbothered by Colorado’s decision to retire Shedeur and Hunter’s jersey numbers.

Russo calls Colorado’s move “ridiculous”

On a recent episode of First Take, Chris “Mad Dog” Russo didn’t hold back when discussing the Colorado Buffaloes’ decision to retire jersey numbers 2 and 12. He called the move “ridiculous,” pointing out that it’s only been a few months since the season ended, and neither Shedeur Sanders nor Travis Hunter has even made it to the NFL yet.

What frustrated Russo most was the decision to retire Shedeur Sanders’ number. In his view, Sanders hasn’t done anything extraordinary to deserve such an honor, citing his 13–11 record over two seasons in Boulder as underwhelming.

Russo was more understanding when it came to Travis Hunter, calling him a Heisman winner who accomplished feats rarely seen in college football. Still, he argued that even Hunter’s jersey retirement should have been delayed.

” This is ridiculous. I mean, the season isn’t even cold yet. You got to be kidding me. The season just ended. By the way, Sanders is 13-11 as a starting QB at Colorado. Hunter, I understand. He won the Heisman Trophy. Can you wait a couple of years? Oh, my god. That’s ridiculous. I couldn’t believe it.”

Well, he has a point. Kordell Stewart won two Bowl Games as a QB during his time in Colorado and had a respectable NFL career. He is still waiting for them to retire his jersey number.

This isn’t a good look for a school trying to attract talent and grow the program. Better college QBs are waiting for their alma mater to retire their jersey, but they are not demanding it. Does this reek of nepotism? Is Shedeur benefitting from the influence of his Hall of Fame father?