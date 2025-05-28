ESPN Analyst Calls Tyrese Haliburton’s Dad’s Return a “Disgrace,” Calls Out Adam Silver

The Indiana Pacers are on top of the NBA world, as they are just one win away from the 2025 NBA Finals, but their success doesn’t exempt them from controversy. Their decision to allow Tyrese Haliburton’s father, John, to attend games once again has been met with criticism. ESPN analyst, Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, didn’t hold back his reaction and calls for greater consequences.

John Haliburton was serving an indefinite ban from all Pacers games as a result of his altercation with Giannis Antetokounmpo following the Pacers’ first-round Game 5 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. The punishment didn’t come from the NBA but from the Pacers organization.

Once the public became aware of the decision, many people began to advocate on John’s behalf. As a result, the Pacers lifted their ban — with restrictions.

Haliburton is not allowed to travel to away games, and he must attend Pacers home games in a suite. Mad Dog couldn’t believe the Pacers revised their original imposition and went on a passionate rant about it on ESPN’s First Take.

“The idea that they gave [John Haliburton] a slap on the wrist and he’s back again is a disgrace!” Mad Dog proclaimed. “If I did that, I would be kicked out.”

Typically, the NBA allows teams and their venues to establish rules regarding fan conduct and impose penalties for misconduct. The Pacers have the power to make any decision they want involving John. Regardless, Mad Dog opposes the precedent this sets with fan behavior and demands that Adam Silver act.

“Don’t leave this in Indiana’s hands. This is on Adam Silver,” Russo said.

Russo lived up to his “Mad Dog” nickname as his temper flared. His cohost, Stephen A. Smith, humbly found points of truth in Russo’s argument but couldn’t side with him completely.

“There’s no doubt there’s some truth to what he’s saying, but it’s just a matter of compassion,” Smith said.

Smith isn’t saying Haliburton should be exempt from any consequence whatsoever. On the contrary, he believes that the condemnation he received from the media is enough. “It wasn’t like it was violent,” Smith attested.

John has seemingly learned from his mistake and has expressed remorse for acting that way. He has made amends with Antetokounmpo and has done what the organization instructed. His son is on pace to reach historic heights, and it would be a shame for him to miss out on it.

Although people like Russo are against it, John Haliburton will remain a mainstay at Pacers home games while they pursue their first NBA championship.