A cherished tradition of the NFL that identifies unity and personal achievement in American football is the power the Super Bowl ring holds in itself. Super Bowl rings are different from other giant, singular trophies in any sport because they are personal keepsakes each contributing member can wear and keep with them forever. So it’s no wonder why everyone has their eye on one.

The allure of these rings lies not just in their dazzling design but in the broad spectrum of recipients they honor. While there are no hard-and-fast rules dictating the distribution of these rings, the convention has been for the Super Bowl-winning team to order up to 150 rings.

Advertisement

These are then bestowed upon the individuals deemed worthy by the team owner, covering a broad range of contributors, from players to office staff, and even cheerleaders. Every one of the 53 players across offense, defense, and special teams is virtually guaranteed a ring as well. The coaching staff, encompassing the head coach, assistant coaches, and coordinators, also receive this honor.

Advertisement

Practice squad players and team executives like the owner and general manager often find themselves among the recipients. However, the allocation of rings beyond this core group can vary widely and is subject to the team’s discretion. For instance, while the Philadelphia Eagles opted for necklaces for their cheerleaders, the Kansas City Chiefs extended the gesture of goodwill, awarding Super Bowl rings to theirs.

The Craftsmanship and Value of a Super Bowl Ring

The Super Bowl ring is not merely a piece of jewelry; it is a work of art, crafted from yellow or rose gold and lavishly adorned with diamonds and sometimes other gems, according to Diario AS. These rings feature the team name, logo, the title “World Champions,” and the Super Bowl’s designation in Roman numerals.

The financial investment in these rings is significant, with the NFL contributing between $5,000 and $7,000 per ring for up to 150 rings per team. The total cost per ring, however, surges from $30,000 to $50,000, depending on the design’s intricacy and the materials used, which the winning team needs to cover. Over the years, Jostens has been a primary manufacturer, though other companies like Balfour and Tiffany & Co. have also produced these coveted items.

While the players and coaching staff are the most visible recipients, the distribution of Super Bowl rings extends far beyond the field. Teams also commission “B” and “C” rings, of lesser value, for office staff and other personnel.

Advertisement

Interestingly, both the winning and losing teams in the Super Bowl receive rings. The champions’ rings proudly bear the Super Bowl designation, while the runners-up receive “Conference Champions” rings.

But apart from this material value, the Super Bowl ring symbolizes hard work, loyalty, and teamwork on its way to the zenith of the NFL. It’s kind of the highest sign of respect in American football, showing that every bit of effort is valued.