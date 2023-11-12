Who Is Justin Fields’ Sister Jaiden Fields, Who Signed an NIL Deal With WWE?

Justin Fields has garnered a reputation for being one of the best dual-threat QBs in the league for the Chicago Bears, but his sister, Jaiden, is no stranger to fandom. It looks like athleticism runs in the Fields family.

Jaiden is currently killing it on the field as an OF softball player for the Georgia Bulldogs. Softball is something she started playing for fun and didn’t take it seriously until she got recruited. In the 2023 season, she started in 55 games for the Bulldogs – 41 at first and 14 as a designated hitter.

Citing the University of Georgia as her first choice, she has been constantly involved with multiple organizations, such as the Student Athletic Advisory Committee and the UGA Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee. She hopes to make an impact and be a good role model for the next generation of girls that will come after her. She graduated from UGA with a degree in journalism to build a career in broadcasting.

Jaiden Fields Inks a NIL Deal With WWE for Their ‘Next in Line’ Program

Jaiden Fields, the sister of Chicago Bears QB Justin, has seen a significant rise in popularity, not only as an athlete but also due to her online presence. She recently inked a ‘Name, Image, Likeliness’ deal with WWE. She is one of the 15 student-athletes to have signed this deal.

WWE’s ‘Next in Line Program’ serves to recruit and develop potential future superstars and further enhance WWE’s talent development process through collaborative partnerships with college athletes from diverse athletic backgrounds.

As per a report by DawgNation, Jaiden expressed her thoughts after inking this deal, by expressing,

“Yeah, so that was a really cool opportunity. I actually kind of got to see what they were doing last summer. I went to an NIL Summit. I was like, ‘Wow, like this looks really cool [and] something that I’d be interested in doing.’ So, I got in contact with their people and then I was able to interview and kind of get that together to sign the deal…You get to like go to all the events and see the behind the scenes with WWE.“

Alongside the WWE deal, Jaiden has also gone on to sign a couple more NIL deals. According to her social media, she has recently endorsed Hally Hair, a company that sells clean hair colors in various stores around the country.

Moreover, Jaiden and some of her teammates have signed a deal with ‘The Players Lounge’ to give an inside look at UGA softball as they prepare for the 2023 softball season. The Players’ Lounge brings the “new media” to collegiate athletics, providing a space for athletes to reclaim their narratives, engage in ways authentic to them, and most importantly, highlight who they are beyond the sports they play.