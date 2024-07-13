Who Is Steve Gleason? Heroic Tale of the Arthur Ashe Courage Award’s Latest Recipient

Jan 20, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; Hall of famers Morten Andersen and Rickey Jackson with New Orleans Saints former player Steve Gleason before the NFC Championship game against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans Saints legend Steve Gleason was honored with the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the 2024 ESPYS for his efforts to raise awareness about amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and help ALS patients cope with the condition more easily. The former safety’s four-minute acceptance speech delivers an inspiring message of dealing with fear, unity, and compassion.

Advertisement

Though his heroism became more evident when he lost the ability to move freely, Gleason also had an inspiring football journey. He went undrafted in the 2000 NFL draft despite being the starting linebacker for the 1997 Washington State squad that played in the Rose Bowl. Luckily, the Indianapolis Colts gave him a lifeline by signing him to a contract.

However, the connection between Gleason and the Colts didn’t last long, as he was later signed by the New Orleans Saints to the practice squad before the 2000 regular season started. He eventually worked his way up to earn a spot as a defensive back on the 53-man roster from 2000 to 2006.

In addition to his determination to maintain his roster spot, Saints fans will never forget the moment when Gleason blocked a crucial punt that led to New Orleans’ first touchdown at the Superdome after Hurricane Katrina.

It was an emotional moment because the Saints could not play a home game for 21 months due to the hurricane’s devastating damage. Thus, the NFC South franchise immortalized Gleason’s heads-up play by raising a bronze statue titled ‘Rebirth’ outside the Superdome.

After etching his name in the Saints’ history books, Gleason decided to hang up his cleats in 2008. Unfortunately, he received his ALS diagnosis three years later.

As he mentioned in his ESPYS speech, medical experts gave him three years to live from the time of the diagnosis. But outliving that prognosis has only grown his legend as he continues to inspire more people dealing with the illness.

Steve Gleason’s ESPYS Speech Will Resonate Forever

Like Jim Valvano’s speech at the 1993 ESPYS, Gleason’s thoughts must be replayed for anyone looking for inspiration. He reflected on the meaning of courage and said that our greatest strength comes from the ability to express our vulnerabilities.

“When I learned I was receiving this award, I started reflecting on what the word courage means. To be courageous, we must first experience loneliness, unworthiness, or any of the faces of fear.”

He also thanked those who have cared for and supported him, acknowledging that he wouldn’t have made it this far without them. Gleason then challenged those at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, to love unconditionally, asserting that our fears and vulnerabilities will draw us to collaborate and solve our problems.

Gleason further mentioned that no human, regardless of status, is immune to fear and adversity. Since these feelings are innate to our nature, he believes that they bring out courage and love.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESPN (@espn)

That said, for his efforts to raise ALS awareness, Gleason received the Congressional Gold Medal in January 2020. Gleason is the only NFL player with that prestigious civilian distinction.