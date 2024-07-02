“Who is That?”: Hawk Tuah Girl Admits She Has Never Heard of Antonio Brown

The “Hawk Tuah Girl” has taken the internet by storm, and it’s no surprise that everyone wants a piece of the action. Hailey Welch, the face behind the viral meme describing an intimate move, recently found herself appearing on Brianna Lapaglia’s “Plan Bri Uncut” podcast.

Things got interesting when the conversation shifted to a game of “who would you Hawk Tuah?” Brianna had a list of names ready, and one of them was none other than former NFL star Antonio Brown. However, it got funny when Hailey just responded with a “Who’s that?” after being his name.

Brianna’s face said it all as she stumbled, “Ah! I thought you were going to know who he was.” Hailey’s friend interjected by asking if Brown was a football player, to which Brianna confirmed. But Hailey wasn’t impressed, admitting she had no clue what Antonio Brown even looked like before adding, “I’mma have to say no to that.”

The host Brianna was banking on Hailey’s reaction to Antonio Brown to make some waves. She figured Brown would tweet out that segment of the show if they mentioned “Hawk Tuah” in relation to him.

Even though Hailey had no idea who Antonio Brown was, the former NFL athlete still retweeted the video!

I’ll post anyway @BChickenfry She famous famous it cool Love me some Hawk Tua #CTESPN https://t.co/3S8EBISMCd — AB (@AB84) July 1, 2024

If fans know anything about Antonio Brown, he’s not one to let a good meme pass by. He’s been all over the Hawk Tuah trend, posting related content left and right. So when something this entertaining came his way, there was no way he was going to let it slide.

In the meantime, fans curious about the Hawk Tuah girl will be surprised to know about the kind of opportunities that have come her way ever since the viral meme.

Hawk Tuah Girl Was Reportedly Offered $600 To Spit In A Jar

The overnight internet sensation, Hailey Welch, even spilled some tea on the podcast about the wild requests she’s been getting. Someone actually offered her $600 to “Hawk Tuah” into a jar. Talk about fan dedication gone too far!

Apparently, one of Hailey’s acquaintances saw a business opportunity and started a merchandise line with “Hawk Tuah” plastered all over it. And Hailey too, wasn’t just sitting on the sidelines, as she got a piece of the profit pie from these sales. However, the merchandise friend started getting some unusual requests from overzealous fans.

Hailey couldn’t help but laugh as she shared:

“The guy that sells my hats, he got offered $600, like three days ago, for me to spit in a jar and sell it — that is revolting!” Welch cracked at one point. “I was like, ‘Should I do it?’ And I was like, ‘Nah, don’t do that.’”

Whoever is offering the Hawk Tuah girl to spit in a jar for $600 please come forward @PlanBriUncut pic.twitter.com/aS4Ftzjhav — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 1, 2024

The Hawk Tuah girl went from giving a fun, liquor-fueled interview with friends to becoming an internet phenomenon overnight, and now she’s dealing with fans wanting to buy her spit in a jar? It’s clear Hailey’s still trying to wrap her head around all this attention.