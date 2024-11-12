Who is Trayvis Hunter? Travis Hunter’s Younger Brother Shines in High School Football

Evans cornerback Christian Scott (14) and Effingham wide receiver Trayvis Hunter (12) jump for the ball during the Evans and Effingham County football game at Evans High School on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. This week marks the return of high school football after Hurricane Helene. Effingham County defeated Evans with a score of 35-7.

Football must run in NCAA two-way star Travis Hunter’s blood. As he makes his way to the big leagues after making a gigantic mark in the world of college football, fans mustn’t despair as his replacement is on the way.

While Travis is a Heisman frontrunner and a projected top pick in the NFL draft, his younger brother Trayvis is having a breakout year in high school.

Trayvis Hunter, a sophomore at Springfield (Ga.) Effingham County has tallied 496 receiving yards and six touchdowns as the Rebels head into the postseason.

He has achieved most of his impressive stats in the final four games of the regular season, making 19 receptions for 331 yards and scoring five touchdowns.

Per Maxpreps, Hunter had his standout performance in mid-October, where he caught six passes for 159 yards and scored two touchdowns in a 37-7 victory against Greenbrier (Evans). Among his receptions was a notable 79-yard touchdown.

Colorado fans are already rushing to predict the sophomore reciever future in college football as calls of him going to Buffs country heated up social media:

It seems that Travis’s little brother is already carving a place for himself in college football. Trayvis and the Rebels now head into the Class AAAAA state playoff game against East Paulding (Dallas) on Friday with a 6-4 record.