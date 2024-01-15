“Who’s Brett Favre?”: Former Green Bay Quarterback Draws the Ire of X Fans After Blaming It All on Taylor Swift

Former Packers QB Brett Favre recently faced a backlash from fans after suggesting that Taylor Swift could be blamed if the Chiefs failed to make it to the Super Bowl this season. During his chat with TMZ, the Super Bowl-winning QB was asked if the 12-time Grammy winner has become a ‘distraction’ for the Chiefs. While Favre feels that the defending champs will make it to the Super Bowl, he also added that football fans will certainly label Taylor the so-called ‘distraction’, if the team doesn’t make it to the big game.

“I think it’ll be a distraction if they don’t make it to the Super Bowl,” Favre said. “If they don’t win it, or get to the Super Bowl, people are going to say, ‘That’s why’,” as per TMZ Sport.

The ongoing appearances of Taylor Swift at the Chiefs games, coupled with the NFL’s extensive coverage of her, have led some fans to express discontent on social media. Despite the criticism, TayTay remains unperturbed by people whom she terms as ‘Dads, Brads, and Chads‘. Moreover, Swifties weren’t going to let Favre’s contentious statements go unchecked.

The predominant reactions from Swifties have been filled with anger, with many discrediting Favre. Fans have highlighted various controversies from Favre’s past to underscore what they perceive as a lack of credibility. They took shots at his past discretions, criticizing him for allegedly depriving poor people of welfare funds and asserting that he lacks credibility to express opinions. Fans also called him out for what they perceived as misogynistic behavior.

One fan said, “Yes because people should clearly listen to someone who rips off welfare recipients, especially someone who made so much money from the NFL.”

Another fan chimed in and remarked, “Who’s Brett Favre?”

This fan said, “Brett Favre should maybe worry about things he’s being blamed for.”

This fan also alleged that Favre has stolen money, noting, “And who cares about Brett Favre who took money allocated for the poor? #DoBetter.”

This user had a solid point: “She’s not the one playing Did Giselle get blamed for Tom’s plays? Does Simone get blamed if her husband doesn’t make it to the Super Bowl? No? Double standard for absolutely no reason.”

Lastly, this fan commented, “It’s 2024. Let’s stop giving this kind of misogyny any credence or attention, billboard.”

Brett Favre recently found himself amid a welfare scandal that is Mississippi’s largest-ever public corruption case. It involves money from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program, a federal program that grants funds to states and territories to help families in need. Roughly $77 million in state funds were siphoned off, and former Packer QB is currently one of 47 defendants in a civil lawsuit over misspent welfare money, as per CBS Sports.

Brett Favre’s comments aren’t the only thing that has caught the Swifties’ eyes recently, as Taylor’s customized Kelce jacket has also caught the attention of the fans and made them wonder who created and customized it.

Taylor Swift’s Travis Kelce Inspired Jacket was the talk of town

Taylor Swift has become the talk of the town in the NFL as she continues to grace the arena. During her latest appearance in the Wildcard Round bout between the Chiefs and the Dolphins, the 12-time Grammy winner was spotted rocking a custom Travis Kelce jersey jacket.

As it turns out, the jacket was made by Kristin Jusczcyk, wife of 49ers fullback Kyle Jusczcyk. The 29-year-old designer has also created customized jackets and other merchandise for Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Simone Biles, and Brittany Mahomes. Taylor’s Version, however, has become a fan favorite and fans were quick to voice their obsession with it. Take a look:

One fan said, “I love it.” Another said, “Not a Chiefs fan, but to be honest that looks better than most of the crap Nike puts out there.” A user commented, “Good on Taylor for giving her some shine! Nice work Kristin, jacket is awesome.” Someone stated, “Super talented lady and what an amazing jacket. I was wondering where I would get one.” A fan tweeted, “Love it. Thank you for supporting women owned business.” Others said,

This year has witnessed a convergence of pop culture in the NFL. The league is capitalizing on the popularity of celebrities like Taylor Swift to promote football, successfully tapping into a fanbase that previously didn’t hold any interest in football. The buzz is inescapable, and Travis Kelce has become a celebrity off the field. His jersey sales have spiked, as has the number of his Instagram followers. Game viewership has also jumped as Swifties tune in to catch a glimpse of Taylor, as per Vox.