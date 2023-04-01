Brett Favre vs Pat McAfee Explained: From Favre Suing the Former Punter to Pat Filing Motion to Dismiss the Case, Here’s All That Has Happened So Far

The Mississippi corruption case has taken a wild turn after the NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre filed a lawsuit against the sports analyst Pat McAfee, a government official, and HOFer Shannon Sharpe. Favre accused the trio of defaming his identity in the public domain to earn profits and gain traction on social media.

I have officially been served by Brett Favre#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/2O8fhU8dpe — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 27, 2023

However, according to the latest updates, McAfee has filed a motion to dismiss this lawsuit. On Friday, McAfee made the announcement while asking his followers and Favre to match his contributions to the needy people in Mississippi rather than wasting time on a defamation suit with zero merits.

Why did Brett Favre sue Pat McAfee?

Ever since the Mississippi scandal broke out, media outlets turned their entire focus on Favre, especially after his alleged involvement got public. The veteran quarterback was facing investigations, and court proceedings were underway.

That’s when the former NFL Punter analyzed the entire situation on his popular talk show. McAfee reportedly called the 53-year-old a thief and accused him of deliberate involvement in the case.

Instantly, Favre took the bold step of dragging other prominent personalities into the case. He accused McAfee of spreading “outrageous falsehoods” on the air, by accusing Favre of “stealing from the poor,” “(taking) money right out of their pockets” and “stealing from poor people in Mississippi.”.

This was indeed a very sensitive issue, especially because of its magnitude marking it as one of the biggest scandals in the history of this state. The veteran allegedly utilized the money reserved as TANF funds for needy families only to build an indoor volleyball facility at his alma mater, South Miss.

The entire cost for its construction was estimated at around $5 million, per CBS Sports. Similarly, he also received $500,000 and $600,000 a couple of years ago to make public appearances; however, Brett never showed up.

McAfee responds to Favre’s allegations

A month has passed since the analyst got slapped with a defamation lawsuit. Finally taking a major step in the case, in his recent tweet, the former Punter published a detailed statement on filing a motion to dismiss the case. He asked everyone to join hands and help him contribute to the needy.

Hello beautiful people.. As of a few moments ago, I have filed for the dismissal of Brett Favre’s defamation lawsuit against me in a Federal Court in the fine state of Mississippi. I very much understand that next to nobody on earth wants to hear more about this type of… pic.twitter.com/3z0NlvWqwC — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 31, 2023

“I very much understand that next to nobody on earth wants to hear more about this type of stuff… So I apologize for contributing more negativity and (expletive) into a world seemingly filled with too much of them both to begin with,” McAfee posted. As the investigations and proceedings are still progressing, further updates are yet to arrive.