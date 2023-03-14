“S*xually Frustrated Men”: HOFer Brett Favre Brutally Trolled by John Oliver for His Resurfaced Mississippi Scandals

Former NFL quarterback and Football legend Brett Favre recently found himself in hot water after one of the biggest scandals in the history of Mississippi broke out. The $77 million defraud allegedly involved some of the biggest names, including Favre, who received severe criticisms from all parts of the country.

Recently, Popular comedian John Oliver took shots at the veteran with his crazy analogies and clarified his thoughts on the entire conspiracy. Out of six high-profile culprits concerning this matter, five of them pleaded guilty; however, Favre refused to acknowledge his involvement.

The money that was supposed to be an aid and welfare of the degraded sections was used to build an indoor volleyball facility at the University of Southern Mississippi, which is also his alma mater.

John Oliver roasts Brett Favre for his alleged involvement

The recent episode of ‘Last Week Tonight’ saw Oliver discussing financial misconduct in the TANF funds. The Temporary Assistance For Needy Families raised money to uplift the poorer sections of society targeting families, who are in desperate need of survival.

Favre’s role in the entire incident turned out to be a highlight, with Oliver taking a dig at the volleyball facility. It took almost $5 million to build the entire stadium, per CBS Sports.

“I’m a little surprised you even need a stadium to play volleyball in,” Oliver said on the show. “I thought it was a sport mainly played outdoors by s*xually frustrated men who aren’t wearing shirts and sporty dogs who unexpectedly are. But clearly, I was wrong about that,” he added.

Last year various text messages, court filings, and documents related to this incident were made public. Despite full proof, the veteran refused to budge from his stance and blamed state authorities for all the misconduct.

John Oliver highlights the statistics declaring the scandal more egregious

Although Favre was in a state of denial, the aftereffects of this scandal were clearly visible. Oliver pointed out that 190,000 children in Mississippi lived in poverty, and only 2,600 received essential benefits from this fund. The money($5 million) that was used in building the facility would have been a great aid in feeding most of them.

He lashed at the veteran and mentioned that he was not buying any excuses despite the news that Favre was returning $1.1 million from his own pocket. The final verdict on the entire scandal is yet to go public, and the investigation is progressing. Readers can stay tuned for more updates on this story.

