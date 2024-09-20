Why Did Aaron Rodgers Shove Robert Saleh Away? Jets HC Reveals the Reason After TNF Win

Aaron Rodgers shocked everyone as he seemingly shoved HC Robert Saleh during halftime as the coach tried to congratulate him on the half-point lead.

With the Jets dominating in the first half, it seemed as if Saleh wanted to hug Rodgers but was unceremoniously pushed away by the quarterback, followed by a lethal side-eye.

After the game, HC Robert Saleh was asked about the interaction. In an attempt to clear the air, the HC downplayed the incident and claimed that it was just Rodgers reminding him of the plan they had in place for the defense. He said:

“Part of the things that we’ve been talking about is to just get the defense a two-score lead. And it was a two-score lead so I guess it was he just wanted to see something on defense so just reminded me that he got a two-score lead.”

With so much experience under his belt, Rodgers is well known for pitching in the team’s strategy and if the coach is to be believed this incident with the QB was just the two discussing game plan.

Many speculated that Rodgers denied the hug because he didn’t want to celebrate too early. With the added context of Saleh’s explanation, it seems the QB was not very happy with the defensive line either.

The team’s offense obliterated a struggling Patriots defense to score 24 points while the Jets’ defense kept the Jacoby Brissett-led offense at bay.

The win was extra special for Rodgers who scored 2 touchdowns and covered 281 yards, his best performance of the 2024 season.