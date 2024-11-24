Why Did Kansas Running Back Devin Neal Choose Jersey Number 4? Former Alabama RB’s Role Explained

Kansas running back Devin Neal (4) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the 3rd quarter between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Colorado Buffaloes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

Wearing the number 4 on his back, Devin Neal dazzled today with a trio of touchdowns against Deion Sanders’ Colorado, leaving defenders in his wake and fans in awe at Arrowhead Stadium. The Kansas lead rusher was unstoppable, racking up impressive numbers and commanding national attention. But why does the Jayhawks star don the number 4 jersey?

According to KU Athletics, Neal’s choice is inspired by two legendary running backs: former Alabama standout T.J. Yeldon and Florida State star Dalvin Cook. Yeldon sported the number 4 during his Crimson Tide days before switching to 24 in the NFL with the Jaguars. Cook, on the other hand, wore 4 at FSU and carried it into his NFL career with the Vikings.

While Cook and Yeldon Neal’s choice of number, he has modeled his game after former NFL MVP and future Hall of Famer, Adrian Peterson. AP was Devin Neal’s favorite player growing up ever since he started playing football at the age of five. It was his mom who pushed the Jayhawks RB to play football at such an early age.

While Neal had a career day against Coach Prime’s team, how did the two players who wore the same number as him for the Colorado Buffaloes do today? Travis Jay wears number four on defense- and didn’t contribute anything today. He only made one tackle throughout the season.

As on offense, Omarion Miller wears the same number. He didn’t play today and he hasn’t played since the loss against Kansas State over a month ago. He has 10 receptions for 216 yards this season.

Devin Neal had a spectacular game against the Colorado Buffaloes

Neal rushed for 207 yards on 37 carries and also had 80 receiving yards on four receptions. He found the end zone four against a weak Colorado defense that had no answer to his running. He opened the scoring with his first TD, giving Jayhawks their first lead of the night.

It was just a simple check-down pass from Jalon Daniels but he took it to the end zone, on a 51-yard run. His second TD was a simple rushing TD on a 9-yard run at the ten-minute mark in the 2nd Quarter. This extended Kansas’ lead to 17 points.

His third TD came around the 7-minute mark in the 3rd Quarter. The Buffs had closed the gap down to merely two points. But Neal’s 1-yard run towards the end zone extended their lead to 9 points, giving them a two-score cushion.

DEVIN NEAL IS UNSTOPPABLE @KU_Football makes it a 9-point game vs Colorado pic.twitter.com/78lM0WfK5r — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 23, 2024

Neal’s final touchdown of the game was the dagger that sealed Colorado’s fate. Early in the fourth quarter, he capped off his stellar performance with a powerful 2-yard run into the end zone, slamming the door on any hopes of a Buffaloes comeback. The score extended the Jayhawks’ lead to 16 points, bringing the night full circle and closing it out just as decisively as they had begun.

It was Kansas’s 2nd consecutive victory over teams occupying the top slot in the Big 12 conference. Last week, they gave undefeated BYU their first loss of the season. This was Colorado’s only 3rd loss of the season but it makes it much harder for them to make it to the Big 12 conference championship. They no longer control their destiny.