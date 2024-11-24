“Players Like This Shouldn’t Be in the NFL”: Le’Veon Bell Condemns Kansas DE’s “Dirty Play” vs. Shedeur Sanders

Colorado came out of week 12 with just the third loss of the season, losing 37-21 to the Kansas Jayhawks. But things could have been much worse for them and their star QB. Shedeur Sanders went down following a tackle from Kansas’s Defensive End Dean Miller. There were many late hits of the Buffs QB throughout the night but this one stood out for obvious reasons.

Miller went all in with full force, tackling Shedeur below the knees after the ball had already been gone. The QB went down, clutching his ankle, and stayed down for a while. The Buffs’ shot-caller was able to complete the game but things could have been worse.

Miller has been thoroughly criticized for his bad hit on Sanders, with former Steelers RB, Le’Veon Bell calling him out. He called it one of the most unsporting plays he has come across in a while.

one of the dirtiest plays i’ve seen in a long time .. players like this shouldn’t be in the NFL ever, kinda reminds me of someone else https://t.co/nEjhmHMncc — Le’Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) November 24, 2024

Most fans sided with Bell, calling the hit dirty and arguing that Miller has no place in the league. Many fans demanded an immediate ban for Miller from professional football, while others expressed shock at the officials’ decision not to penalize him. One fan pointed out that Shedeur’s knees could have been severely damaged if he hadn’t lifted his feet in the air.

Shouldn’t be in the league is a stretch. Dirty play most definitely — Tommy (@TalkativeTommy1) November 24, 2024

Another chimed in and wrote,

Should be an insta-ban from professional football altogether — Thechek182 (@thechek182) November 24, 2024

A user commented,

They said this wasn’t roughing the passer btw… — JD (@_ChasinChecks) November 24, 2024

Others said,

He’s lucky he got his feet off the ground before the hit. Both knees might have exploded. — Maximinus Thrax (AKA Pundit Paranoia) (@PunditParanoia) November 24, 2024

Coach Prime too had a response to the vicious hit on his son, applauding Shedeur’s toughness following the hit.

Deion Sanders says Shedeur didn’t suffer an injury following the low hit

The media asked Coach Prime about Shedeur’s condition following a low hit from Miller. He assured everyone that his son was doing well, joking that the Buffs QB has been taking hits his whole life. Deion applauded his son’s resilience, calling him the toughest young player he has ever seen.

” He’s good. I mean he’s been hit his whole life. This kid is tough. He’s one of the toughest young football players that I’ve ever seen.”

Despite taking a dirty hit in the first half, Shedeur managed to play the rest of the game. He finished with 266 yards, completing 23 of his 29 pass attempts and also throwing three TD passes. He also led the team in rushing, running for 26 yards on four carries. Despite his efforts, the Buffs couldn’t compete against a strong and resilient Kansas side, suffering their third loss of the season.

They are no longer in control of their destiny to make the Big 12 Conference Championship and playoffs vice versa. However, they are still Bowl-bound -and if they win against Oklahoma in their last game, they will finish the season with nine wins. This is a mark of improvement from last season’s performances. Shedeur will declare for the draft and will likely be a top-ten pick alongside Travis Hunter.