Randi Mahomes’ Hat is Trending; A Look at Her Outfit for the Chiefs-Buccaneers Clash

Randi Mahomes on the red carpet before the NFL Honors show at Resorts World Theatre. Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images.

Randi Mahomes made her political allegiance loud and clear during her son, Patrick Mahomes’ game on Sunday. Randi showed up in a red MAGA hat for the game, showing her support for presidential candidate Donal Trump.

Advertisement

In a video, Randi can even be seen saying, “Make America Great Again!,” making her stance pretty clear.

Kansas City Chiefs Star QB Patrick Mahomes’ mom, Randi, cheers on son from Arrowhead stadium in MAGA hat 24 hours ahead of Election Day: “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! LET’S DO IT!” pic.twitter.com/I0L7Mm9KG8 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 5, 2024

Her support for MAGA and Donald Trump isn’t surprising, especially since her daughter-in-law expressed similar views just a few months ago, drawing significant backlash and criticism for her vocal support of the Republican candidate.

Previously, Harrison Butker too wore a MAGA hat, expressing his support for the former President. Another player did the same just a couple of weeks ago.

Who is Nick Bosa voting for?

Bosa made headlines when he interrupted Kittle and Purdy’s postgame interview following the win over the Cowboys. The 2022 defensive player of the year came in wearing the MAGA hat, pointing it towards the camera and expressing his support. However, he chickened out and didn’t wear the same hat during his postgame press conference.

When asked why didn’t do the same here, Bosa refused to get into it, stating that there wasn’t much to talk about, but it was important time to relay the message:

“I’m not gonna talk too much about it, but I think it’s an important time.”

Taking a political stand violates NFL rules, which prohibit players from wearing or displaying items related to “political activities or causes, non-football events, or charitable campaigns.” The league now plans to fine him for this indiscretion.

The NFL has yet to hand out fines and will do so this Saturday. There is a chance they won’t fine him for his behavior but if they do, it could be up to $11,255 considering it’s his first offense.