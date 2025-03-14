Brittany Mahomes Gives Valuable Parenting Advice As Patrick Mahomes Sits For Some “One on One Time” With Daughter Sterling

For the first time since January 2022, Patrick Mahomes did not exit the NFL playoffs with a Lombardi Trophy and a Super Bowl MVP award. He and his Kansas City Chiefs were hoping to complete the NFL’s first-ever three-peat, but they fell short in Super Bowl 59. Well, they didn’t just fall short; they were utterly demolished in a game that was 40-6 for the Philadelphia Eagles before some garbage points made it a final score of 40-22. Thankfully, Mahomes isn’t wallowing in the blowout loss.

Instead, he’s back, focusing on the thing that’s most important to him: his family. Mahomes met his wife, Brittany, in high school in 2012, and they’ve been together ever since. She was a soccer star at Texas Tech while he was doing his own thing on the gridiron for the Red Raiders. They got engaged in 2020 and now have three children.

Their oldest, daughter Sterling Skye, was born in February 2021. They next welcomed their first son, Bronze, in November of 2022, before their second daughter, Golden Raye, arrived a couple of months ago on January 12. Brittany shared a recent quiet moment between her, Patrick, and eldest daughter Sterling on her social media. Father and daughter seem to be locked in on a puzzle book. Brittany included a bit of parenting wisdom in the post as well:

“Took our girl for some one on one today. If you have more than one kiddo, I advise to still make one on one time with each of them!”

Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany’s latest IG Story pic.twitter.com/jQPhSDfxwB — ParziTalksNFL (@nfl_parzi) March 14, 2025

Mahomes has always been adamant about the importance of his family. While many of the greats are “married to the game” to the detriment of their home life—Tom Brady is the most obvious example of this—Mahomes has said that he will only play as long as it doesn’t “take away” from his ability to be there for his wife and kids.

“If I played until Tom [Brady]’s age, my daughter would be 19, 20 years old. I would love to play that long. I want to be there for my daughter. If I can do that, I’ll continue to play. But if I feel like it’s taking away from my family time, that’s when I’ll know it’s time to go. Tom’s skewed people’s brains on how hard that is to do because of how well he took care of his body. So I’m about to make sure that I get rid of this dad bod if I want to play to 45.”

While Patrick Mahomes enjoys some quality family time, his Chiefs have been “failing” him in free agency, according to some pundits. Despite the obvious issues with the offensive line last year, they still traded away their best o-lineman, guard Joe Thuney. They did sign their other Pro Bowl guard, Trey Smith, however. Apart from that, K.C. has been quiet despite the fact that they need to improve Mahomes’ weapons’ cache as well as the moat in front of him.