“Why the Hell Didn’t They Hire [Mike] Vrabel Last Year?”: Jon Gruden “Shocked” by Patriots’ Firing of Jerod Mayo

Oct 21, 2023; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots former line backer and current Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel makes a speech at his 2023 Patriots Hall of Fame induction in the Cross Insurance Pavilion at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

There are 14 NFL teams preparing for the postseason this week. The other 18 franchises are back at the drawing board trying to find a way to make the playoffs in 2025. The New England Patriots, accustomed to being part of the former group, again find themselves in the latter bunch this year.

Nobody expected the Patriots to steal a postseason spot in 2024. Their roster was widely considered to be the worst in the NFL. That’s why Robert Kraft electing to fire first-year head coach Jerod Mayo “stunned” Jon Gruden.

Additionally, Gruden questioned New England’s decision to not hire their rumored top candidate, Mike Vrabel, a season ago during a Barstool Sports livestream.

“The Jerod Mayo firing was shocking to me… Mayo was one of the Patriot guys. He grew up under Bill Belichick. The Patriots knew who they were hiring… why they hell didn’t they hire [Mike] Vrabel last year?”

Vrabel, a 14-year linebacker who spent eight campaigns (2001-08) with the Patriots, compiled a 54-45 record in six seasons (2018-23) as the Tennessee Titans head coach. The Titans fired him following a 6-11 showing in 2023.

He was available for New England as the immediate replacement for Bill Belichick last offseason. Instead, Kraft utilized a contracted succession plan to put Mayo in charge.

In his Monday press conference, Kraft took full responsibility for New England’s “whole situation.” He told reporters Mayo, “has all the tools as a head coach to be successful in this league. He just needed more time before taking the job.”

The manner Mayo was relieved of his duties – hours after the regular season finale – was abnormal. Gruden admitted he personally didn’t appreciate it and issued a warning for the next HC.

Gruden’s warning for next Pats’ coach: “It’s all about the quarterback”

He discussed what New England’s next coach needs to do to retain the job long-term. In his mind, everything comes down to Drake Maye’s development.

“It’s all about the quarterback to me… if you wanna continue to be a head coach in the NFL, your quarterback has to play good. So whoever they hire in New England, you better get Drake Maye to play at a very high level or they’ll be hiring somebody else soon.”

Vrabel, a defensive-minded coach, doesn’t have much of a track record with young quarterbacks. His best years in Tennessee came with veteran Ryan Tannehill operating his offense.

If he gets the job, hiring a quality offensive coordinator will be critical to unlocking Maye’s potential. Otherwise, Kraft could find himself making another surprising move one year from now.