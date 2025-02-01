Who Is Patriots QB Drake Maye’s Fiancee Ann Michael Hudson and What Does She Do For a Living?

Drake Maye didn’t have the start of his NFL career that he had hoped. The UNC product and third-overall pick had to ride the bench until Week six before he saw the field consistently. By then, the Patriots were already 1-4, and Maye wouldn’t get his first win as the full-time starter until Week 10. Off the field, however, he started the new year strong with a proposal to his long-time girlfriend, Ann Michael Hudson.

Advertisement

The scenery Maye chose to propose to Ann was picturesque. On the beach, at sunset, during a picnic under their umbrella, surrounded by roses. Any girlfriend would’ve had a hard time saying no. Maye posted a picture of the site on his Instagram, captioning it, “Love doing life with you. Can’t wait to marry you!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drake Maye (@drake.maye)

It was a cute post that caught the attention of some NFL players. Jayden Daniels, Caleb Williams, and JJ McCarthy all commented their congratulations to Maye, along with many others. Some seemed surprised by the announcement, though. Maye had posted pictures with Ann as far back as January 2020, but he never announced to the world how serious they were. It got many wondering when the couple started dating.

After some light digging, a picture was found on Ann’s Instagram from October 30th, 2017, of the two during their anniversary. It’s captioned, “Happy 2 years with the best boyfriend I could ever ask for.. thanks for everything you do always spending time with me. I am beyond lucky, I love you.” So, one could mathematically determine that the two started dating on October 30th, 2015, making it a nine-year relationship that stayed strong from high school and throughout college.

Unlike a college or professional football player, though, Ann couldn’t just leave school after her junior year. So, she’s still attending the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She’s nearing the end of her third year and majoring in business administration. Ann is also a double minor in entrepreneurship and conflict management. An impressive resume for someone who looks to be pursuing a job in the business world.

Ann also has an impressive work resume up to this point. She’s taken part in four different internships related to business. She has also done part-time retail work for just under a year and two different seasonal jobs during her time at UNC. Ann’s taken advantage of the vast amount of resources supplied to students at the school and could be on her way to a successful career alongside Maye.

But today, Ann is chilling with her family and fiance. Her latest Instagram post showed her at her engagement party with Maye and a host of family members.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ann Michael Hudson (@amh811)

“I’d say 2025 is starting off strong,” Ann wrote under the post. It seems as though she and Maye are looking toward a brighter future this year. For Maye, he looks to succeed in Mike Vrabel’s first season and take that next step as a player. Ann is looking to graduate, get her degree, and start her career.