“Why Wasn’t He Held in Jail?”: NFL Fans Left Fuming After 17-Year-Old Who Reportedly Shot Commanders’ Brian Robinson Skips Court Hearing

In August 2022, Washington Commanders’ running back Brian Robinson was shot in an attempted armed robbery by two male perpetrators. One of them, who is 17 years old, was expected to appear in court on Wednesday. However, the suspect did not show up at court, leaving the NFL enraged.

The incident took place in Northeast Washington in the 1000 block of H Street. The suspects attempted to steal Robinson Jr.’s Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat. As they tried to carry out their plan, a fight broke out, which then led to gunfire. Robinson was then taken to a local hospital for a gunshot in the hip and the knee.

MedStar Washington Hospital Center treated him for non-life-threatening injuries. The footballer informed his fans via Instagram that his surgery had taken place successfully.

Fans express their anger over justice not being served

A D.C. Superior Court judge said that the suspected teenager is absconding. The court expected the 17-year-old to appear on Wednesday morning but he chose to comply with the court order.

Why was he not held in jail this whole time? — Nate (@N8dogg77) April 6, 2023

Did they really think he was going to appear in court — James Brown (@JamesandTanyab) April 6, 2023

Why was he not held ? Did they really think he was gonna show up to get locked up cmon now — ImSoPhilly215_ (@ImSoPhilly215_) April 6, 2023

Bro why is he out in the first place? Attempted murder and you’re aloud to be free until sentencing? — badger (@DETBadger) April 6, 2023

The other 15-year-old teenager pleaded guilty, and the court ordered him to spend the next six years behind bars. It is the maximum sentence under district juvenile law, which is commitment up to age 21.

Washington coach used one word to describe Brian Robinson

Eric Bieniemy, who was an NFL running back himself, is now an assistant head coach/offensive coordinator, but his roots start at the running back position.

Brian Robinson is one of the running backs who will work under Bieniemy next. Even though Robinson is in the process of evaluating the offense, he already impressed the HC with what he has heard about the second-year pro.

Can’t wait to see what impact EB is going to have on Brian Robinson Jr. pic.twitter.com/O8Ykge3jjJ — Riggo's Rag (@RiggosRag) February 22, 2023

“He’s a man that overcame a situation and he played, which is unreal and says a lot about the man, says a lot about his character,” Bieniemy said.

The situation referred to Robinson’s multiple gunshot wounds. Because of the injury, Robinson was sidelined for the first four games of the season. However, he did not experience any major damage to his ligaments. Robinson recovered and became the team’s trusty running back. It will be interesting to see what the 24-year-old brings to the table in the coming season.