“I Expect Him to Play”: Injury Analyst Drops Crucial Insights on Tyreek Hill and Brian Robinson Jr. Ahead of Week 11

The Dolphins and the Commanders face a similar dilemma in Week 11 — the availability of their star players, Tyreek Hill and Brian Robinson Jr. After playing through a wrist injury, Hill took part in a ‘wrestling celebration’ with Odell Beckham Jr. and later admitted that he “hurt his neck”.

Meanwhile, Brian Robinson Jr., who missed Week 9 and Week 10 games with a hamstring injury, was a ‘limited’ participant in Monday’s practice. Explaining his take on “The Injury Expertz” podcast, Dr. Jesse Morse provided details on the availability status of Cheetah and B Rob.

“I expect him (Tyreek Hill) to play through this. They have an outside chance, if everything goes perfectly, to make the playoffs, and I think he makes a million dollars per game in bonuses. So, you know, that’s what we think.”

Notably, Morse also added that he wasn’t “surprised” by Tyreek’s remarks that the Week 2 police detention re-aggravated his wrist injury. He explained that they “put his hand behind his back in a weird, awkward angle.”

However, it was interesting to note that the analyst cited the game bonus as a reason why Tyreek will look to play. This is because, in the pre-game interview, the WR admitted that he “never misses any games,” citing his strong desire to play each match out of habit.

Meanwhile, Dr. Jesse also had an encouraging message for the Commanders fans about Brian Robinson Jr. He said that the RB has gotten the much-needed rest in the last two weeks and is likely to play against the Eagles.

“Thursday Night Football is a huge game. Brian Robinson Jr. could potentially be back for this. I think the Commanders were prepping for this with his hamstring injury over the past couple of weeks, basically saving himself. I think there’s a good chance he plays in this game.”

While Morse gave clear-cut updates on Tyreek and the Commanders’ young gun, he also provided details about the major quarterbacks who appear to be injured in Week 9 and 10.

Dr. Jesse Morse shares updates on Dak Prescott, Trevor Lawrence, and Patrick Mahomes

Expressing his optimism that even though Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes “banged up their ankles” a little bit, Morse noted that the injuries “aren’t concerning,”

He expected them to play in Week 11. The analyst also mentioned that Jordan Love should be “100 percent”, but had a disappointing update for Dallas Cowboys fans.

“Dak Prescott, I am expecting him to announce that he’s undergoing season-ending surgery for his hamstring. They have not commented on his hand. Maybe they don’t have to, but I expect him to pretty much be done for the year.”

Notably, the Jaguars also face similar concerns with Trevor Lawrence’s situation. Reacting to it, Dr. Jesse noted that Lawrence is “likely done for the year” due to a significant AC sprain in his non-throwing arm.

With Tyreek Hill and Brian Robinson Jr. likely being available, the Dolphins and the Commanders go into Week 11 with hope. They will face the Raiders and the Eagles, respectively. However, the Cowboys and the Jaguars have a lot of injury issues to address that are likely to impact their game.