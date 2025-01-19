Wife Holly Endorses Dan Campbell’s “Playoff Boots” as Detroit Lions’ 58-Year Super Bowl Drought Continues

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell watches a play against Washington Commanders during the first half of the NFC divisional round at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. Credit- Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It’s been a long time since the Detroit Lions fans have seen any silverware. Despite being one of the oldest franchises in the NFL, they have yet to win or play in the Super Bowl. They did win four NFL Championships but that was before the AFL-NFL merger, some sixty-eight years ago. This year too, they had no luck, but not from the lack of trying.

Advertisement

They might’ve lost today but HC Dan Campbell had pulled out all the stops for the big occasion, including donning a special pair of boots. His wife, Holly Campbell, took to Instagram to give fans a sneak peek at her husband’s game-day footwear before the game. According to her post, he sported bold black, laced-up Wolverine x Metallica boots.

Wolverine Boots, a 135-year-old Michigan-based company, collaborated with the legendary heavy-metal band Metallica to create these modernized versions of their classic Wellington-style boots. With a sleek blacked-out color scheme, the boots combine edgy style with functionality, making them as practical as they are eye-catching.

The Lions HC’s new boots are crafted with fully-grained waterproof leather and feature moisture-wicking mesh linings for breathability. A removable, cushioned footbed provides maximum comfort, while the EVA midsole delivers stability. Their slip- and oil-resistant rubber lug outsole ensures a strong grip, and the nylon shank offers added support.

Built for all-weather durability, these boots are priced at just $170—an ideal fit for a tough guy like Campbell, who embodies the grit and determination of his team.

Unfortunately, even Campbell’s new boots couldn’t save the Lions from an early playoff exit. Detroit fell 45-31 to the Washington Commanders, led by standout rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.

While both defenses struggled, much of the blame fell on Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Goff completed 23 of 40 passes for 313 yards and a touchdown but threw three costly interceptions, including a pick-six.

Rookie defender Mike Sainristil snagged two of those interceptions, one of which came in the end zone, halting a promising Lions drive. Despite Detroit’s resilience, their mistakes proved too much to overcome, ending their playoff run at the first hurdle.

The Super Bowl drought for the Detroit Lions continues despite finishing the season 15-2. Campbell was in tears during the post-game conference.