Wife Rachel Offers Words of Support to Maxx Crosby’s Heartbreaking Injury Update

Braden Ramsey
Published

Jan 11, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders player Maxx Crosby with wife Rachel Washburn attend the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Edge rusher Maxx Crosby is the face of the Las Vegas Raiders. His rise to NFL prominence is one of terrific perseverance. He is also recognized as one of the league’s true iron men. He played 88 consecutive regular season games to begin his career before finally missing his first action back in Week 4 this year. Unfortunately, he’s now slated to spend more time on the shelf.

Saturday evening, Crosby took to social media and announced he’d be out for the remainder of the season. He reinjured the ankle he hurt early in the year last Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His ailment, now more severe, requires surgery.

Fan support quickly flooded in for the three-time Pro Bowler. His wife, Rachel, also backed her husband via Instagram, saying, “We love our guy.”

Crosby, 27, has totaled 59.5 sacks across his first six seasons in the league. His dominance for a floundering Raiders organization makes him the subject of persistent trade rumors. Las Vegas has him under contract through 2026, but that fact didn’t keep opposing fanbases from clamoring for him to join their team while wishing him well.

At the same time, Raiders fans didn’t yield in their admiration for their star. Las Vegas’ woebegone season has given them an opportunity to secure a quarterback early in the 2025 NFL Draft.

They believe when Crosby suits up next, it will be alongside a franchise signal-caller in Sin City.

The Raiders (2-11) would select No. 2 overall if the season ended today. They’ll try to lessen those odds by defeating the Atlanta Falcons (6-7) in Week 15. The Monday Night Football affair kicks off at 8:30 p.m. E.T. on ESPN.

