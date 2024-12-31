“Will Boost the Team’s $4.2B Valuation”: Joe Pompliano Justifies Pegula Family Using $850M of Taxpayers’ Money for the Bills’ Stadium

Buffalo Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula walk on the field prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at New Era Field. Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

The Bills are the latest team to rely on taxpayer funding for their new stadium. Buffalo is preparing to welcome the new Highmark Stadium, located just across the street from the old “Pit.”

This 62,000-seat facility comes with a hefty $2 billion price tag, with the Pegula family planning to use $850 million in taxpayer money to help cover the costs. However, Joe Pompliano sees an upside to this investment.

“Having 100% control of an asset subsidized with $850 million of taxpayer money will only boost the team’s $4.2 billion valuation. But the reality is Buffalo would have never received premium events. Buffalo is the second smallest NFL city. It doesn’t have infrastructure and at least the ownership decided to keep the team and city’s culture intact by switching things up.”

Pompliano highlighted on the ‘Joe Pomp Show’ that constructing a new stadium will further boost the Bills’ brand valuation, which currently stands at $4.2 billion. Meanwhile, fans have voiced their preference for an indoor stadium with a dome, arguing it would open the door to hosting events like concerts, college football national championships, or even the Super Bowl—features that fans would love to see.

But Pompliano pointed out that even with an indoor stadium, the stadium wouldn’t have gotten all the big events. The city lacks the infrastructure to receive big events and can’t compete with other venues.

The Pegulas kept that in mind and proceeded with a new stadium in Buffalo rather than moving out of the city. While the stadium is a major upgrade from the previous one, it managed to keep some things the same, preserving the culture established by the Bills Mafia.

It feels like the fans are paying too steep a cost just to make sure the Pegula family doesn’t threaten to leave. Spending $850 million just to watch football in a better stadium isn’t all that great. The fans will have to pay for the tickets and those won’t be cheap either.

What does Bill’s New Highmark Stadium offer?

The new stadium will have 10k fewer seats than the current stadium but it will offer fans a different viewing option like luxury suites, standing room only, and watch parties. While the new Highmark stadium won’t have a dome like many new venues, it will have a canopy.

The canopy will cover just over 60 percent of the seats, protecting the Bills mafia from rain and snow. They will place the seats at different angles to improve the view of the fans in the top row who would be around 54ft closer to the field.

Just like Lumen Field in Seattle, the Bills will place speakers just under the canopy. This will amplify the noise inside the stadium. This canopy also comes with a new system that will help in melting snow once it detects moisture. Unlike the MetLife Stadium, Buffalo’s new stadium will use natural grass and there will be heaters below the surface, allowing them to control the temperature of the field.

Steel panels that surround the stadium will prevent wind from entering the stadium. The stadium also has state-of-the-art locker rooms, weight rooms, saunas, medical rooms, etc. There will be multiple tunnels, allowing both away and home teams to have different entries.

There will be better parking too as the Bills plan to demolish the old stadium and build a parking structure in its place. The new stadium opens for the 2026 season and the franchise will be using it for decades as they will be staying in the city for another 30 years.