Will Davante Adams Play Against the Steelers? Jets HC Provides Latest Update on WR’s Availability

Sneha Singh
Published

Sep 29, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) walks the sideline before the start of a game between the Raiders and the Cleveland Browns at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

A lot is brewing in New York as Davante Adams joined the franchise this Tuesday. After missing three weeks with the Raiders due to a hamstring injury, the wide receiver was traded for a conditional third-round pick. However, according to the latest reports, we might see the athlete back in action in the upcoming Jets matchup against the Steelers.

Jets’ interim coach Jeff Ulbrich has stated that Adams is expected to play in Week 7, as reported by Adam Schefter. The WR also participated fully in Wednesday’s practice, and if everything goes well, we may see him don the #17 jersey of Gang Green.

Adams suffered a thigh hamstring pull in practice just days before Las Vegas’ Week 4 game against the Browns. In the three games he started, the WR amassed 209 receiving yards, 18 receptions, and 1 touchdown. Now, with hopes of a full-fledged return and reunion with his former teammate, fans are eager to witness their Green Bay glory days once again.

Adams and Aaron Rodgers know each other from their days in the Packers. During his latest media appearance, the quarterback shared how he’s “excited” about the receiver’s trade. Amidst the revelry, however, attention turns to Jets WR Mike Williams, for whom the trade might come as a piece of bad news.

Aaron Rodgers’ tiff with Mike Williams

This week’s Monday Night Football was quite unique in a lot of aspects. While fans were frustrated by the high number of penalties called by the referees, Rodgers’ post-game comments left everyone perplexed.

The quarterback threw a critical interception while attempting a pass to Williams. In a clear blunder on the Jets’ part, Rodgers directly and indirectly blamed the receiver during his post-game interview. He explained that Williams was supposed to be on the red line when he threw the pass but had to change his throw mid-motion after noticing his WR was missing from the area.

“I’m looking at Allen, he puts his hand up, three guys go with him. So, I’m throwing a no-look to the red line. When I peek my eyes back there [Williams] is running an in-breaker. It’s gotta be down the red line.”

Analysts, fans, and former league players, including former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason, spoke up against Rodgers’ statements. “I’m really shocked by it because that’s not really what a leader should be doing,” Esiason said on WFAN.

Moreover, the timing of Adams’ trade right after has quite some eyeballs in the NFL space. Thus, all eyes will be on Davante Adams when the Jets face the Steelers on Oct 21.

