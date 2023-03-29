With Packers Moving on from Aaron Rodgers, HC Matt LaFleur Has a Warning for Fans Regarding Jordan Love

The back-to-back MVP award-winning quarterback will end his time with the Green Bay Packers. It will be the end of an era. Although the New York Jets have not made Aaron Rodgers their official quarterback yet, the Packers have already moved on from him. Jordan Love, the first-round pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, is set to become the starting shot-caller for Green Bay.

Since his draft, he has made ten career appearances. Even though he played only a handful of times, he showed progress in the third year. Especially when he went against the Eagles in the fourth quarter. Fans thought that the 24-year-old was ready for the opportunity to become QB1. Though we do not know where the teams stand between the Jets and Rodgers, we do know that Love will be his heir apparent. However, head coach Matt LaFleur warned fans against Love.

What did HC say about Aaron Rodgers’ successor?

The coach spoke at the NFL owner meetings on Tuesday about his new QB. A-Rod’s time as a Packer is coming to an end. The young QB will take his place. LaFleur said that a backup quarterback has an entirely unique experience of the game compared to the leading quarterback. Therefore, it is important to win games. “We all have to kind of temper our expectations for him,” LaFleur said.

He also warned the fans not to compare Love’s gameplay with that of Rodgers because the 39-year-old “is a once-in-a-lifetime generational talent.” While fans will deal with Love with patience, they will also expect the learning curve to be shorter.

Jordan Love the moment the Packers told him that he would be replacing Aaron Rodgers pic.twitter.com/FENRnV83Kw — Jared Block (@jaredrblock) March 15, 2023

That is because he isn’t a rookie in his first NFL season. He has been playing under Matt LaFleur for three seasons. It is expected for a player who has sat for three seasons to be absolutely prepared to be the starter. Additionally, the team will also try to figure out if Love can be the guy they want as their QB1 for more than a decade.

Rodgers finally moved on from the Packers

The Super Bowl winner played with Green Bay for 18 seasons. He was the backup quarterback to Hall of Fame legend Brett Favre. Though he was only a backup, he showed his proficiency in the very little time he received in the three years he was a backup.

When the Packers traded Favre to the Jets, they made Rodgers their QB1 prior to the 2008 NFL season. He had big shoes to fill. A great deal of responsibility fell on him.

Aaron Rodgers the Last 2 Seasons • 85 TD

• 9 INT

• 70% completion

• 26 Wins

• 2 MVP’s Best QB in the NFL, end of story pic.twitter.com/VnnnaXk6nj — IKE Packers Podcast (@IKE_Packers) March 8, 2022

Though he is one of the best QB in the regular season, he isn’t as powerful a signal-caller in the playoffs. The Packers have never played in the Super Bowl since their first win under Rodgers in the 2010 season. Although fans consider him one of the best in the league, his postseason records are questionable.