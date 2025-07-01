Houston’s Assistant GM Says Texans’ Roster Isn’t Centered Around QB CJ Stroud

CJ Stroud is heading into his third NFL season, and the results so far speak volumes.

Since arriving in Houston, the former No. 2 overall pick has injected life back into a franchise that had been desperately searching for stability at the quarterback position. From posting six 300-yard games in his rookie year to a jaw-dropping 470-yard, five-touchdown explosion against Tampa Bay, Stroud’s emergence has played a major role in the club’s quick turnaround over the past two seasons.

But while many NFL franchises in the Texans’ position would choose to build entirely around their young star quarterback, DeMeco Ryans & Co. have taken a different path. And according to assistant general manager Chris Blanco, that approach is by design.

In a recent conversation with NFL insider Ari Meirov, Blanco explained that while Stroud is clearly a key part of Houston’s future, the front office has intentionally avoided building the entire roster around him.

“The best thing about [GM] Nick [Caserio] and [head coach] DeMeco [Ryans] is that when they build a roster, it’s never solely focused on one player,” Blanco said. “Be it the quarterback, a pass rusher, wide receiver, etc., it’s really about bringing in highly competitive football players who are physically, mentally tough… and who are good people in the locker room.”

In short, the Texans aren’t just here to ride the wave of one superstar. They’re aiming to build something more sustainable, with a deep, versatile roster where every position group is prioritized and balanced.

And a strategy like this is especially notable considering CJ Stroud is still on his rookie contract. That’s a financial window that many front offices take advantage of by loading up talent around their cost-controlled quarterback. But intriguingly enough, Houston’s braintrust believes long-term success isn’t built solely through that lens.

“We’re always evaluating every single player, every single position, every day,” Blanco continued. “It’s not about just one position specifically.”

A team-first approach is especially important for the Texans this season, given how Stroud’s production dipped toward the end of last year, partly due to a rash of injuries to his top targets, who collectively missed 17 games.

But as expected from a competent front office, GM Nick Caserio & Co. brought in help in the form of Christian Kirk, rookie receivers Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel, and a healthier backfield led by Joe Mixon.

The offensive line, in particular, underwent a dramatic overhaul after a 2024 campaign in which Stroud was sacked 52 times, the second-most in the league. Following a bruising playoff loss to the Chiefs, where Stroud was brought down eight times, the Texans acted quickly.

Out went Pro Bowl tackle Laremy Tunsil, Kenyon Green, and Shaq Mason. In came Cam Robinson, Trent Brown, Laken Tomlinson, and Ed Ingram, a group with varying levels of success last year, but all veterans with starting experience.

The coaching staff was reshuffled, too, including the hiring of Nick Caley as offensive coordinator and Cole Popovich as the new offensive line coach.

Despite this fresh injection of energy, however, the Texans’ core philosophy remains the same: develop and retain.

“It’s really like- how do we get the best blend of 53, 90 people on our roster?” Blanco said. “From short-term to long-term, we’re trying to put ourselves in a position where we’re able to retain our talent. We don’t want to develop players and then watch them walk out the door.”

Or in other words, that’s the long game the Texans are playing. And in that strategy, CJ Stroud is a critical component, while not being the center of the project.

Safe to say, expectations remain sky high for the Texans entering 2025.