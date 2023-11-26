“We All Make Mistakes”: Urban Meyer’s Wife Had Openly Supported Her Husband After the Viral Dancing Video Debacle

Shelley Meyer, the wife of renowned football coach Urban Meyer, found herself in the middle of a media storm last year. This happened after Urban Meyer’s photos and videos of a questionable situation with another woman at Ohio Bar went all over the internet.

Advertisement

According to People, one of the videos making the rounds on social media depicted a blonde woman dancing close to Urban, raising eyebrows and igniting a wave of controversy. In the midst of this whirlwind, Shelley took to Twitter for what she announced would be her final post.

She expressed her decision to step away from social media, citing the overwhelming “hate, vitriol, slander, and trash” she faced. In her message, Shelley focused on the misjudgment of human nature, stating, “We all make mistakes—we are all sinners. If you think you aren’t, Then cast the first stone.” Her post ended on a note of gratitude for those who stood by her during these trying times.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/barstoolsports/status/1446290510294003727?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Urban Meyer, who stepped into the limelight as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars in January following an impressive football coaching career, has been married to Shelley since 1986. Addressing the media, Urban confronted the issue head-on. He expressed regret over his actions, labeling them “just stupid,” and acknowledged the need to avoid such compromising situations.

Urban clarified that he remained in Ohio for a family dinner at his restaurant, Urban Meyer’s Pint House, after his team’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The Jaguars owner, Shad Khan, described Urban’s conduct as ‘inexcusable’ and he also kept the other details private.

Urban and Shelley Meyer’s Journey Together

Shelley Meyer isn’t just known as the wife of a famous football coach. She has carved her own identity as a nurse and educator, teaching at prestigious institutions like the University of North Florida and Ohio State University. Her collaboration with her husband extends beyond their personal lives; together, they manage a fund for cancer research affiliated with Ohio State.

The Meyers’ love story began in 1986, when they got married after a five-year courtship.Their family expanded with the birth of their first child, Nikki, in 1990, followed by Gigi in 1993, and Nate in 1998. All three children inherited their parents’ athletic prowess, excelling in collegiate sports.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/people/status/1446583680240074760?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Shelley also ventured into the fashion world, collaborating with Bend Active to launch “The Shelley Meyer Collection,” a clothing line inspired by flamingos. A part of the proceeds from this collection aids the cancer hospital at Ohio State.