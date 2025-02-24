With Shedeur Sanders Opting Out and Cam Ward’s Status Uncertain, Which QBs to Look Out for During the NFL Combine?

The NFL Scouting Combine has been a staple of the league’s offseason schedule for decades. Held annually in late February or early March, it gives NFL Draft hopefuls a chance to impress scouts with their physical and athletic abilities in on-field drills. However, the “Underwear Olympics,” as many have taken to calling them, are about more than just what these prospects do on the field in spandex. They’re also about evaluating their abilities in the meeting room.

The latter is what top QB prospect Shedeur Sanders is going to be focusing on. It has been announced that while he will attend the Combine, he will not take the field. Instead, he will be locked in on the individual player interviews that teams conduct with players to get an idea of a player’s mental ability as well as what kind of person he is off the field.

Presumptive No. 1 pick, QB Cam Ward, is also uncertain to participate. This is becoming something of a trend, as the top three QBs selected in last year’s draft—Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, and Drake Maye—forewent the Combine as well.

However, while the top two signal callers in the 2025 NFL QB Draft class will not be in action on the field, the next three best will be in attendance. Here’s why you should keep an eye on each one at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss – 2nd to 3rd Round

Most, including ESPN, have Ole Miss Rebels QB Jaxson Dart ranked as the 3rd-best QB in this class. As a senior in 2024, he earned First-Team All-SEC honors as well as the Conerly Trophy for the best football player in Mississippi and the Gator Bowl MVP. At 6’2″ and 226 pounds, Dart has the prototypical size of an NFL QB, and he’s got the arm talent and mobility as well.

Jaxson Dart’s Advanced Analytics: ➖11.9 Average Depth of Target

➖7.1% Big Time Throw Rate

➖10.7 Yards Per Attempt They were ALL better than Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders The most impressive part? Jaxson Dart accomplished this while having LESS time to throw (2.77) than them pic.twitter.com/ccWkMBPMGU — Austin Abbott (@AustinAbbottFF) February 14, 2025

He’s shown he can be lethal when he’s playing in rhythm and hitting his first read. However, his inability to move through his progressions and process defensive tactics was worrisome against tougher defenses, like Georgia.

Dart will need a year or two sitting and learning behind an established pro. But, if he can become more consistent when throwing to his 2nd, 3rd, or 4th reads, he could be a real steal for any team that takes him in the 2nd or 3rd round.

Jalen Milroe, Alabama – 2nd to 3rd Round

Jalen Milroe has a massively high ceiling. Whichever team nabs him on Day Two, when he’s expected to go, will be getting a project. But oh, what a project it could be. He’s 6’2″ and 220 pounds. He’s been clocked at 22 mph on the field. Yet he’s also as tough to bring down as a Cam Newton. His running ability is unmatched in this class, as he rushed for 726 yards and a whopping 20 TDs as a senior.

There are some THROWS on Jalen Milroe’s tape that have me thinking a team is going to bet on him top 50 (on top of his elite ability as a runner). One of four QBs with 18+ big-time throws and 12+ runs of 15+ yards last season. pic.twitter.com/Ko3zE6wKNw — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) February 19, 2025

This is the biggest high-risk, high-reward proposition on the board. His speed, acceleration, power, and arm strength are all elite. His deep ball accuracy is impressive as well.

His experience in a pro-style offense will also serve him in good stead. However, he really struggles to hit targets in the short and intermediate games. And, much like Dart, his processing speed needs a lot of work. An offense will need to build a game plan around him, but his tools and his poise under pressure make him very intriguing.

Riley Leonard, Notre Dame – 5th to 6th Round

While he was able to lead his team all the way to the National Championship Game, Notre Dame’s Riley Leonard is not viewed nearly as highly as the other top two here. Leonard is ESPN’s 10th-ranked QB in this class, and he’s projected 185th overall.

While Milroe and Dart will be Day Two picks selected by teams that intend to use them as starting QB in the near future, Leonard will be more of a hopeful dart throw late on Day Three of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Riley Leonard’s arm looks NASTY ahead of the NFL Combine. Leonard is currently training with QB Country (who also trained Drake Maye, Bo Nix, and Arch Manning) in preparation for the draft. One NFL scout reportedly believes Leonard’s “ceiling” looks something like Ryan… pic.twitter.com/r0ylUqMlJn — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) February 20, 2025

He’s got the physical tools, projected as a dangerous running threat in the NFL. His physical measurements at the Combine will impress, but it’s his mental makeup that teams will be interested in. This guy is a mistake waiting to happen way too often.

His decision-making, especially under pressure, has been abysmal. He also struggled to operate from under center, so he will really need the perfect development situation in the NFL if he’s going to become a solid starter.