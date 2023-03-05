Tom Brady’s Unusually Sharp Jawline Breaks the Internet as He Re-Unites With Mike Evans to Watch Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane Bout

The world comes to a standstill when UFC bouts are on. The biggest of the stars from different sports are generally found in the crowd cheering for their favorite fighters which is exactly what happened during UFC 285.

To witness the historic Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane heavyweight bout, recently retired NFL legend Tom Brady was in the stands alongside his former Tampa Bay teammate Mike Evans.

Tom Brady trolled for his unusually sharp jawline

While fans were thoroughly excited to see Brady again on the big screen that too alongside his receiver pal Evans, they were left a bit flustered by Tom’s face that looked unusually sharp. Tom’s jawline was looking as pointy as a katana and as expected, Twitteratis wasted no time in making fun of it.

While many suggested that Tom is going a bit too harsh on himself by eating so little that all the edges on his face are starting to protrude, some also claimed that he looks like a plastic version of the 7x Super Bowl champion.

brady don’t even eat at all anymore — Vic Monte (@TheVicMonte) March 5, 2023

Now that hes not playing, Brady should eat more than 1 almond a year. — Adam L. (@AdamLMedia) March 5, 2023

Wait. What happened to his face this time? — JayViper (@JayViperTV) March 5, 2023

What’s going on with Tom?? Why does he look like this now? — Alex Ahearn (@AlexAhearnn) March 5, 2023

After Tom announced his retirement from the sport this year, he has spending a lot of time with his kids. In fact, he has decided to an year off before starting his broadcasting stint with FOX in order to devote more time to his family. The star QB might be on a new diet to look as fine as he can for TV when he finally takes up the role of an analyst.

Tom Brady’s UFC appearance hypes up his TV debut

UFC 285 turned out to be an absolute blast. Jon Jones versus Ciryl Gane didn’t go on for too long as Jones ended up thrashing Gane in just the first round of the clash. The champion is well and truly back and this win will taste even sweeter to him as it came through a submission.

As far as Brady is concerned, there is no doubt about the fact that he would have thoroughly enjoyed the grand spectacle. Although there is still a lot of time left before we see him in an analyst’s role, his regular appearances in events like these are only going to hype up his TV debut.

