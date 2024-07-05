“Worse Than Peyton Manning”: Nick Wright on Lamar Jackson’s Playoff Production

It’s as if two versions of Lamar Jackson show up each season. The excellent version of him dominates in the regular season, resulting in two NFL Most Valuable Player awards. Conversely, he falters during the postseason, winning two of six playoff games for the Baltimore Ravens.

To highlight the discrepancy between his regular season and playoff outputs, FS1’s ‘First Things First’ showed a graphic featuring the quarterbacks with the best winning percentage with a minimum of 25 starts. Jackson ranks third behind Patrick Mahomes (.771) and Tom Brady (.754) with a .753 win rate.

Unfortunately, the Ravens scored 20 points or less in five of Jackson’s playoff games. Worst yet, he’s the only quarterback on that list with a losing record in the postseason (2-4). In this context, Nick Wright pondered Jackson’s postseason output, saying his meltdown is worse than that of two-time Super Bowl champion and Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning.

“It’s worse, though, than Peyton’s thing. Peyton (Manning) made 15 trips to the playoffs; three times, the fewest points they scored that season were in playoff games. For Lamar, it’s every single year it’s happened. Every single year, the Ravens’ fewest points that season are in their playoff loss.”

Wright doubled down on his argument by comparing Lamar Jackson’s playoff numbers with Dak Prescott, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback with his fair share of playoff meltdowns. While they both have two playoff victories, Prescott is way better in completion percentage (64.5), touchdown passes (18), and passer rating (91.8). That comparison had Wright saying that Jackson would “kill for those playoff numbers.”

Is Lamar Jackson "mediocre?"@Chris_Broussard: Until he wins the Super Bowl, this criticism is going to be leveled at him.@getnickwright: Every year, the Ravens fewest points that season are in their playoff loss. There's an element of Rockets James Harden for Lamar. pic.twitter.com/nspCju2L3s — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) July 3, 2024

If Jackson had played like Prescott in the postseason, the Ravens might have been singing a different tune, especially last season when they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs at home during the AFC Championship Game. However, as Wright unleashed his points about Jackson, Chris Broussard asked if it was right to call the Ravens starting quarterback a choker.

Is It Fair to Say Lamar Jackson is a Playoff “Choker”?

Wright thinks so. He agreed while comparing the former Louisville standout to former National Basketball Association MVP James Harden.

Jackson failed when it mattered most, prompting Broussard to express that the reigning NFL MVP “wet the bed” against the Kansas City Chiefs last season. Jackson couldn’t crack the Chiefs’ defense during the AFC Championship game, and lost probably the Ravens’ best bet for a third Super Bowl.

At 27, Jackson can still get a breakthrough and potentially win a Super Bowl for Baltimore. His playoff experience should help him make better decisions on the football field, especially during the most important games.

However, while the Ravens are still a legitimate postseason contender, Wright gives them little chance of winning Super Bowl LIX. The NFL analyst gave the Houston Texans, Cincinnati Bengals, and Buffalo Bills a better shot at hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy next season.