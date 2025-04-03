Ravens HC John Harbaugh Opens Up About Not Winning a Super Bowl with Lamar Jackson

Have the Baltimore Ravens become the AFC’s version of the Dallas Cowboys since the addition of Lamar Jackson? Baltimore has a 78-38 record through Jackson’s seven-year tenure, with six playoff appearances in those seven campaigns. But they’ve reached the conference championship just one time, and they’ve not gotten to any Super Bowls.

When you think of regular-season success translating into postseason failure, Dallas will always come to mind. Baltimore, though, is sitting in a similar position.

No matter how well the team – or Jackson specifically – performs during the regular season, the Ravens have been unable to avoid backbreaking mistakes in the biggest playoff moments. And there have been a lot.

Like the time Tyler Huntley fumbled the ball during the 2023 Wild Card playoff game against the Bengals, which was recovered by Sam Hubbard to run 98 yards for a touchdown. Or the time L’Jarius Sneed stripped Zay Flowers at the goal line to cause a fumble.

Head coach John Harbaugh spoke on Baltimore’s mentality during the NFL Annual Meeting earlier this week. He admitted the Ravens have not elevated their game to the standard necessary to win in the postseason. But no matter how long it takes, they’re never going to give up on reaching the promised land.

“[We] have such a desire, just such a determination to get it done… for Lamar [and] for all the guys. Every single person in that locker room. Every single person in that building. We want that kind of success… we’re doing so many things right… [but] we haven’t been able to be good enough when we needed to… to take the next step.”

Saying Lamar Jackson is hellbent on bringing a Lombardi Trophy to Baltimore may be an understatement. He’s just 28 years old, but a championship is the only thing missing from his already Hall-of-Fame-worthy resume.

When Jackson was entering the NFL, there weren’t many people who thought he’d succeed as a quarterback. Hall of Fame general manager Bill Polian – who drafted Peyton Manning and constructed the Super Bowl XLI champion Indianapolis Colts – even suggested he pivot to wide receiver ahead of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Other teams shared his thoughts. As a result, Jackson started slipping down the board. The Ravens actually passed on him to take tight end Hayden Hurst at No. 25 overall. But when the No. 32 pick came on the clock, and he was still available, they couldn’t resist his upside.

They made a trade to secure the selection, then ended Jackson’s slide. Moments later, Jackson told Deion Sanders he’d win a Super Bowl for Baltimore one day.

3️⃣2️⃣ DAYS UNTIL THE DRAFT The @Ravens traded up to take Lamar Jackson with the 32nd pick in 2018. He has since been a 3x First-Team All-Pro and 2x MVP @lj_era8 pic.twitter.com/vCi9ttZZfJ — NFL (@NFL) March 23, 2025

Thus far, Jackson has exceeded the Ravens’ wildest expectations. He’s already the greatest dual-threat quarterback in NFL history. Beyond that, he has a legitimate argument to be the NFL’s best quarterback. But he hasn’t captured his Super Bowl ring yet. He’s hoping this is the last off-season where “yet” is part of that statement.

If he can play anywhere near the level he performed at during the 2024 season in the 2026 playoffs, that just may wind up being the case.