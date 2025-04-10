Shannon Sharpe Highlights Lamar Jackson Example to Explain Why Kyler Murray’s Desire to Run More Makes Sense

Once seen as little more than flashy gimmicks with short shelf lives due to injury risks, mobile quarterbacks are now increasingly valued by franchises for their rushing ability and playmaking versatility. Whether it’s the bruising style of Jalen Hurts or the precision of Lamar Jackson’s feet, rushing upside is now prominently featured by many of the NFL’s premier passers. As a result, this has led to some signal callers wanting to use their legs more on game day.

The quarterback of the Arizona Cardinals, Kyler Murray, expressed just that during a recent interview. Believing that his 2023 injury is now well behind him, the Oklahoma product surmised that “I have to run more next year.”

In light of Murray’s announcement, NFL legends turned podcasters, Shannon Sharpe and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, suggested that Murray’s decision was directly influenced by the 2024 success of Jackson. During the latest episode of the Nightcap podcast, the Denver Broncos legend agreed with Murray’s call, noting how dangerous his contemporaries can be when the ball is in their possession.

“Lamar is the most dangerous when he has the ball in his hands, when you don’t know what he’s going to do. You pray he throws it. You pray Josh Allen throws it. You’re not trying to see any of those guys.”

Johnson also loved the idea that the 27-year-old had become inspired to improve his game. While running may not be Murray’s preferred option, the former Cincinnati Bengals star suggest that it could help to open up the passing game for Murray, something that has always been a priority of his.

Despite having played in just 82 games, Murray himself already ranks 15th overall for career QB rushing yards. His total of 3,019 rushing yards isn’t far removed from the 3,133 rushing total of Hurts.

Considering that he was able to produce 819 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns with his legs throughout the 2020 regular season, Murray should once again prove to be more than competent as a runner in 2025.

“I like it, because when you think about what Kyler Murray is able to do, I think he’s also become a quarterback that is a dual threat. He can play off script, he can pull the ball down and use his legs, but he’s also one of those quarterbacks that wants to throw first. He wants to hurt you with his arm first,” Ocho explained.

Despite being the all time career leader in NFL rushing yards for quarterbacks, even the likes of the aforementioned Jackson need some encouragement from time to time. After a tough loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Lamar famously admitted that his own mother cursed him out for deciding to not run with the ball more.

Likewise, Cam Newton and Russell Wilson stand as the third and fourth most proficient runners. The game is clearly going in a new direction, and should future competitors hope to stand out, then they will have to possess an ability to tuck it and run when things get challenging.

The increase in demand for QBs with rushing capabilities highlights a perpetual shift towards athleticism. As the game continues to get faster, so too shall the quarterbacks. Otherwise, both a team’s offense and, to a great extent, its franchise as a whole, risks being left behind in the dust.