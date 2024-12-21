“Worst We’ve Ever Seen”: Tennessee Fan Bombs Pat McAfee’s Kicking Contest, Hits Ohio State Fan

Pat McAfee hosts the ESPN College GameDay show before the first round of the College Football Playoff between Notre Dame and Indiana on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, in South Bend. © MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A Tennessee Volunteers football fan missed a chance to win $250,000 for himself and another $250,000 for the Tennessee Hurricane Relief Fund by hilariously missing a field goal. The segment, hosted by Pat McAfee on College Gameday, has featured a slew of funny kicks throughout the year. But none has been more humorous than what just transpired before the first-round CFP matchup.

Not only did the Volunteer fan miss the kick, but he also drilled an Ohio State fan. In the arm, yet still, it was a funny moment that lit social media on fire. Kirk Herbstreit went over to make sure the fan was okay and possibly prayed they wouldn’t be held liable for an injury. McAfee, though, was left jaw-dropped.

The fan, named JD, was in hostile territory for the kick. He wore a bright orange jersey to Columbus, Ohio, among a sea of red. McAfee actually said JD told him beforehand that he used to play football and was a snapper as well as a kicker. “How does that work?” McAfee asked.

JD explained that he was always a center when he played. However, in one game, their kicker was injured, and he was asked to kick instead. He even admitted that it didn’t go too well. “So you’re already a failed kicker?” McAfee hilariously asked. It should’ve been our first clue to what we were about to see.

The next clue was when the camera panned down and showed JD wearing boots. And not just any boots, steel-toed boots. Not exactly the lightest shoe to swing your leg with. Most kickers traditionally kick with a soccer shoe because they are lighter and easy to kick in. But JD must have thought the steel toe would give the kick extra distance.

Needless to say, it didn’t.

$500,000 ON THE LINE THIS GUY SUCKS HOLY HELL #CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/qCkkcMll1C — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 21, 2024

The kick was a disaster. It didn’t even get five feet off the ground before smothering a hook into an Ohio State fan. “This guy sucks. Holly Hell. This guy is the worst we have ever seen,” McAfee can be heard saying after the failed kick, all so loudly.

Thankfully, the fan who was hit was okay. He got up and pounded his chest, which made the crowd roar. McAfee came over to check on him. “That’s BIG 10 football right there!” he was heard saying immediately after.

All in all, it was a hilarious moment that ended with the fan leaving empty-handed. But that’s been the common theme all season with the segment. Since the kicking event was introduced by McAfee, only four out of 16 fans have succeeded. And of those, only one made it on the first attempt.

It’s been 23 missed kicks so far, and $5.21 million left on the table combined. It’s a lot of money. But it just goes to show how hard it is to kick a field goal with something on the line; a challenge NFL kickers face every Sunday.