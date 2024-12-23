mobile app bar

“ESPN Ain’t Got Enough Bosses to Keep Me Off Y’all”: Shannon Sharpe Fires Back at Kirk Herbstreit for Taking Shots at First Take

Feb 2, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Shannon Sharpe during red carpet arrivals for the NFL Honors show at the Fox Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Internal conflict is the name of the game at ESPN this holiday season. As the Ryan Clark-Aaron Rodgers/Pat McAfee feud rages on, the network has another scuffle brewing. This one involves NFL Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe and prominent broadcaster Kirk Herbstreit.

Saturday night, when Ohio State thumped Tennessee 42-17 in the first round of the College Football Playoff, Herbstreit took aim at First Take for their criticisms of Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day. Herbstreit, an Ohio State alum, bashed Sharpe and Stephen A. Smith for seemingly packing Day’s bags for him ahead of the CFP.

Herbstreit’s comments did not go unnoticed, though. Sharpe aggressively countered him and fellow broadcaster Chris Fowler on Monday. He decided to “let them slide” for what they said on Saturday, but made clear he wouldn’t be so kind the next go-round.

“I promise you, ESPN ain’t got enough bosses to keep me off y’all for what I’m going to say… don’t play with me,” the former tight end said on First Take.

Smith also responded to Herbstreit and Fowler during Monday’s episode. He explained why he initially mentioned Day’s potential firing before the CFP and stated that Herbstreit “misquoted” him. He then doubled down on his justification for his claim before reaffirming his appreciation for the broadcast duo’s work.

“Stop it… ‘First Take gotta get him fired.’ That is not true. I did! Not First Take. That was me, Stephen A… don’t misquote me. What I said was ‘this man Ryan Day, if he doesn’t get a national championship, he should go. Even with a 66-10 record.’ I didn’t stutter one bit, I ain’t stuttering now.”

To neutral observers, Herbstreit’s initial “shot” may not have seemed serious. However, that’s not how Sharpe and Smith saw it. Their response is likely not what Herbstreit expected to receive either. We’ll see if Herbstreit and Fowler fire back during the Ohio State-Oregon CFP Quarterfinal on New Year’s Day.

