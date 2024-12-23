“ESPN Ain’t Got Enough Bosses to Keep Me Off Y’all”: Shannon Sharpe Fires Back at Kirk Herbstreit for Taking Shots at First Take

Internal conflict is the name of the game at ESPN this holiday season. As the Ryan Clark-Aaron Rodgers/Pat McAfee feud rages on, the network has another scuffle brewing. This one involves NFL Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe and prominent broadcaster Kirk Herbstreit.

Saturday night, when Ohio State thumped Tennessee 42-17 in the first round of the College Football Playoff, Herbstreit took aim at First Take for their criticisms of Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day. Herbstreit, an Ohio State alum, bashed Sharpe and Stephen A. Smith for seemingly packing Day’s bags for him ahead of the CFP.

In defense of Ryan Day, Kirk Herbstreit took aim at: – The “lunatic fringe” at Ohio State. “The lunatic fringe at Ohio State is as powerful as anywhere in the country.” – First Take: “They thought he was done. So I’ll be excited to see what they talk about on Monday.” pic.twitter.com/0Ovs0MBMOd — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 22, 2024

Herbstreit’s comments did not go unnoticed, though. Sharpe aggressively countered him and fellow broadcaster Chris Fowler on Monday. He decided to “let them slide” for what they said on Saturday, but made clear he wouldn’t be so kind the next go-round.

“I promise you, ESPN ain’t got enough bosses to keep me off y’all for what I’m going to say… don’t play with me,” the former tight end said on First Take.

Shannon Sharpe on Kirk Herbstreit’s criticism of First Take: “If we’re going to be on the same team, if we’re gonna work for the same network, don’t do that. Kirk, Chris Fowler, I promise you, if you ever mention any platform that I’m on again talking about ‘I wonder what they’re… pic.twitter.com/4IPLUU5rYy — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 23, 2024

Smith also responded to Herbstreit and Fowler during Monday’s episode. He explained why he initially mentioned Day’s potential firing before the CFP and stated that Herbstreit “misquoted” him. He then doubled down on his justification for his claim before reaffirming his appreciation for the broadcast duo’s work.

“Stop it… ‘First Take gotta get him fired.’ That is not true. I did! Not First Take. That was me, Stephen A… don’t misquote me. What I said was ‘this man Ryan Day, if he doesn’t get a national championship, he should go. Even with a 66-10 record.’ I didn’t stutter one bit, I ain’t stuttering now.”

Stephen A. Smith responds to Kirk Herbstreit: “Stop it… ‘First Take gotta get him fired.’ That is not true. I did! Not First Take. That was me, Stephen A… don’t misquote me. What I said was ‘this man Ryan Day, if he doesn’t get a national championship, he should go. Even with… pic.twitter.com/LKU4MkQPqE — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 23, 2024

To neutral observers, Herbstreit’s initial “shot” may not have seemed serious. However, that’s not how Sharpe and Smith saw it. Their response is likely not what Herbstreit expected to receive either. We’ll see if Herbstreit and Fowler fire back during the Ohio State-Oregon CFP Quarterfinal on New Year’s Day.