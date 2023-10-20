Grandson of WWE CEO Vince McMahon, Declan McMahon is a running back for the Indiana Hoosiers. Despite his family’s wrestling legacy, this young talent harbors ambitious dreams of achieving success in professional football. Currently, all options are open for him, ready to seize the first that comes his way.

The Indiana RB recently had a chat with WU Online’s Michael Weaver Jr., where he opened up about his career aspirations. He spoke passionately about his love for football while emphasizing keeping all options open, in case the NFL dream doesn’t come true. Although he’s yet to step onto the gridiron for the team, he feels blessed to be a part of the squad, eagerly anticipating the chance to prove himself.

Vince McMahon’s Grandson Weighs In On a Potential Career In the NFL

The passionate RB youngster made it clear that he’s keeping his future options wide open. Declan’s love for football started in high school and now that he’s at college level. He has several options to consider, whether it’s the NFL or XFL. During the interview, he expressed his uncertainty about choosing between these two leagues, as he has multiple enticing opportunities before him. He shared, “It’s one of those things where, if the opportunity presents itself, you know, I would love to obviously play in the NFL.”

Declan also discussed his backup plan should his football dreams not come true. He stated, “If that opportunity doesn’t come, you know, there’s obviously so many options. You know, family business. Things like that. So, you never know. But, in terms of aspirations whatever, whenever duty calls or whatever really opportunity presents itself, I would be more willing to jump on it.“

The young RB expressed his deep appreciation for his role on the scout team and acknowledged the warm welcome and support from the entire management. Balancing between WWE and pro football, he’s also committed to completing his college degree, a value instilled in him by his mother from an early age.

Declan McMahon Doesn’t Rule Out Wrestling As a Career Choice

The Indiana Hoosiers suffered two back-to-back losses in the past weeks, and Declan was really hopeful for the upcoming bout against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. He hasn’t yet played a regular-season game, however, his experience of becoming a part of the team has been nothing short of wonderful. He stated, “It’s just been a really really awesome experience. And I wouldn’t have changed it for the world.”

Later in the interview, Vince McMahon‘s grandson recalled his unforgettable experience at WrestleMania 32 at the AT&T Stadium, where he had the privilege of running out alongside his father, Shane McMahon, was one of the coolest things he has ever done. Feeling the immense support from the packed arena, he admitted that he never intends to rule out the possibility of joining WWE.

Declan feels that a lot of fans will get behind it if he ever joins WWE. However, he currently doesn’t intend to choose just one career path. In his view, it’s all about the opportunity.